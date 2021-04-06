News Ticker

Motorcyclist Who Identifies As Bicyclist Sets Cycling World Record

April 6, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Culture, Politics, US News 0

IMAGE: The Babylon Bee

25 October 2019

THE BABYLON BEE — In an inspiring story from the world of professional cycling, a motorcyclist who identifies as a bicyclist has crushed all the regular bicyclists, setting an unbelievable world record.

In a local qualifying race for the World Road Cycling League, the motorcyclist crushed the previous 100-mile record of 3 hours, 13 minutes with his amazing new score of well under an hour.

Professional motorcycle racer Judd E. Banner, the brave trans-vehicle rider, was allowed to race after he told league organizers he’s always felt like a bicyclist in a motorcyclist’s body. […]

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

%d bloggers like this: