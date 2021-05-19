News Ticker

CLOWNWORLD: Train Company Apologises for Using Phrase ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ During Announcement

May 19, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, Culture, Politics, US News 2

Issues-groveling apology, saying, ‘Train Managers should not be using language like this’ after ‘non-binary’ passenger took offense

By Steve Watson | 14 May 2021

SUMMIT NEWS – A government-run British train company has issued an apology after one of its conductors used the phrase ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ during an announcement, causing a passenger identifying as ‘non-binary’ to take offence and make a complaint.

The passenger, who happens to be a ‘LGBT rep’ for the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union, immediately took to Twitter to whine about the ‘incident’.

The company, London North Eastern Railway, immediately apologized and said “Train Managers should not be using language like this.” […]

  2. The problem isn’t really these mentally ill LGBTQ(rest of the alphabet) types or “non-binary(whatever the hell that means) types. It’s otherwise sane companies like this train company and lots of others, apologizing to people of unsound deranged minds.

