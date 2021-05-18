Eric Clapton after COVID vaccination: ‘I should never have gone near the needle’

By Mordechai Sones | 12 May 2021

AMERICA’S FRONTLINE DOCTORS — Monotti Protocol Producer Robin Monotti Graziadei today forwarded a message he received from singer Eric Clapton in which Clapton reports adverse reactions he suffered after submitting to the shot, regrets having undergone the procedure, and asks, “where have all the rebels gone?”

The message reads:

I am an old timer, I have survived, with great help, addiction and alcoholism, and stand now in the greatest dilemma of my life…

I have inwardly stood against our ‘elected leaders’ since brexit, intuitively doubting their integrity and character…

With the arrival of C-19 I hoped that C Henegan, S Gupta and Jay B would lead the way, but when imperial college stepped up with their jailers key, I knew we were in deep trouble… […]