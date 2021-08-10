California Parents Are Pulling Children from Public Schools

By Vanessa Serna | 30 July 2021

THE EPOCH TIMES — Faced with contentious changes within the public school sector — including the introduction of ethnic studies in some districts — some California parents are searching for alternative options.

“I don’t want my daughter exposed to any type of sex education at any grade level, and I don’t want her introduced to any type of critical race theory at any grade level,” Denise Ramirez told The Epoch Times.

Ramirez is a mother of three, with two enrolled in the Tustin Unified School District and another recently enrolled in a private school.

With concerns mounting over critical race theory (CRT) being taught in classrooms — coupled with mask mandates for public schools leading into the coming curricular year — Ramirez began to seek other options for her children.

She enrolled her daughter at a private Christian school to attend kindergarten. The facility remained open during the pandemic and didn’t require kindergarteners to wear masks.

Ramirez said her boys were exposed to “comprehensive sex education” in grade seven, and she wants more control over her daughter’s schooling.

“What we want for her education to look like is that she can go in person, and there won’t be any interruption,” she said. […]