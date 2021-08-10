Book of Revelation — Marketing Human Genocide as Prophecy

31 July 2021

HENRY MAKOW — Mass noncompliance is all that is necessary to stop Covid Communism.

If enough people refuse vaccines, covid tests, lockdowns, and segregation there is nothing the government can do.

While many see the Book of Revelation as a prophecy from God, it is a blueprint for the Luciferian New World Order.

H.P. Blavatsky, founder of the Theosophical Society, and Albert Pike, author of Morals and Dogma both acknowledge that Revelation is kabbalistic.

Unlike most of the Bible, Revelation is largely comprised of abstract symbolism and numerology, both of which are components of occultism ie. kabala. Why else would the globalists follow a plan that is eerily similar to Revelation?

144,000 CHOSEN

In John 10:16 Jesus says, “I have other sheep that are not of this sheep pen. I must bring them also. They too will listen to my voice, and there shall be one flock and one shepherd.”

Chapter 7 of the book of Revelation contradicts Jesus’ words and says that the “chosen” are only Israelites, with 12,000 from each of the 12 tribes chosen. Not Jewish? You’re out of luck according to Revelation. Get in line for… The Mark of the Beast. Revelation chapter 13 gives the number of the beast as 666. While it was written in Greek, ancient Hebrew used letters to represent numbers. “Vaw”; is equivalent to W and has the numerical value of 6. WWW = 666 13:16-17

It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.

Sounds awfully similar to left wing plans for a vaccine passport, doesn’t it? […]