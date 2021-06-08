Do You Know What Your Children Are Watching on Supposedly ‘Child Friendly’ Networks? The Gay Mafia Are Going After Your Children on TV, With Toys And Even Foods

By Susan Duclos | 3 June 2021

ALL NEWS PIPELINE — Gay Mafia refers to a group of powerful homosexuals who exercise extraordinary influence in the entertainment industry.

Their influence can be seen in the number of LGBT related characters in an overabundance of television shows and movies, in far greater percentages than the national average of gays in the United States.

In a recent survey [2021] conducted among Americans, 6.4 percent of females and 4.9 percent of males identified themselves as part of the LGBT community.

The entertainment industry is not the only industry pushing alternative lifestyles on children as we have noted often in the past the growing number of schools in liberal states that are attempting to teach children that there are more than two genders, despite the fact that biology itself determines the sex of a child.

They are teaching children about “gay history,” transgender curriculum, and sexual practices, in school, including masturbation, anal intercourse, and a number of other sexual acts that should be left to parents to decide if and when their children learn about these issues. […]