The Original Karen Agitprop Hoax: An Examination of the Lake Merritt, Oakland, Racial Shitstorm

The creation of the Karen myth first stemmed from a staged racial agit-prop in May, 2018, at Lake Merritt in Oakland, California. By sheer cowinkydink, this tit for tat was considered “newsworthy” and was reported in the Huffington Post and by local news station KRON4. The storytellers spun a yarn that a white woman, one “Karen,” called the police on a black group , for grilling in one of the park’s designated barbecue zones, using a charcoal grill instead of a “non-charcoal” grill.
The alleged “eyewitnesses” claim this increduous account:
At around 11:20 a.m., a white woman approached a black man named Deacon for having a BBQ grill at Lake Merritt today.
She told him he could not BBQ there and called the police. She would not leave Deacon alone. A young black woman was walking by overheard how the white woman was harassing him telling him he can not be there, she stopped and asked the woman to leave her alone. The white woman became aggressive with the woman. She started filming the woman’s aggressive behavior and has told us it’s up on Facebook (probably a live stream).
Shortly after that, Deacon’s friend Kenzie arrived. According to Kenzie, the woman said, “Oh another nigger.” She proceeded to tell all three of the people at the BBQ table that she owned the park, and they are not allowed there. She also said they were going to jail.
The social media crowd fell for this staged hoax hook, line and sinker. If you can stomach it, their sad commentary and observations about this racial agitprop go on and on here and in the linked Youtube video. Their gullibility knows no limit. It’s likely many of these are bots.
Apparently this video “went viral” and got 2.4 million views, which is suspect in and of itself. The first clip is for those without time or patience for the whole thing, but I added the full 25-minute long version just after it. In the full video, elements of the hoax are more fully revealed.
First off, non-Hispanic whites are a minority in Oakland, making up just 26% of the population. Blacks make up 28% of the population. Therefore, even presuming there really are racist white women comfortable living in the midst of this demographic and who actually feel “they own the place,” they would be skirting the outer limits of Social Darwinism to exhibit the moxie to confront and disrupt eight to 10 blacks over something as ludicrous and trivial as a park BBQ.
Adding to the incredulity of this tall tale: Not only was this ballsy “Karen” badly outnumbered, but she addresses one of the black males as “another nigger” to boot. Right. Talk about social Darwinism. What are the odds?
Second, even though the woman called police, and police talked to her and no doubt identified her and took a report, for some inexplicable reason the name of the woman was not revealed. Not even the hundreds of thousands of outraged and impressionable wags and intrepid media have turned up her name. As a result, she was dubbed “Karen.”
Third, even assuming Karen is some archetypical outlier, and thought she could rouse a police response to this, would she just plant herself right on top of the black BBQers and engage in a phone call that goes on and on, throughout the whole ludicrous 25 minutes? Why not just make a sneaky and safe call across the street?
Notice in the photo at right there is but one picnicker. However, as the camera rolls, the other actors are suddenly present in the background and Karen is quite outnumbered. At minute 00:04:00 in the long version, the duping delight on the smug faces of the actors is palpable, yet Karen still hangs around looking like a lump and a prop and is still on her cell phone.
In fact, even after being challenged by another white woman, identified as Michelle Snider and a black woman, one Angela Williams, the unidentified “Karen” doesn’t budge until minute 13, when she finally and unconvincing acts hysterical, calling “better come quick, code 1” into the cell phone as Snider bears down on her. Here is that stupid, badly choreographed scene between the two hoaxsters.
During the course of the performance, we learn (at 00:04:48) that, for some inexplicable reason, Snider had earlier presented Karen with her business card. This is not evident from the filming. The battle for the card becomes part of the ridiculous absurd script in the back 20 minutes of the song-and-dance performance.
Karen is ultimately chased into a convenience store with Snider right on top of her. This part of the operation comedy of Snider and Karen tangoing is also filmed and posted by Williams.
Throughout the entire acting performance of nearly 25 minutes, Karen does a non-stop monologue into the cell phone, never hangs up, even when Snider breathing down her neck. Karen misses her lines on numerous occasions. She says little to the other performers and is finally photographed with fake tears while speaking with police.
Winter Watch Takeaway
In a sane world, this should be an epic fail in the annuals of the growing list of agit-prop, staged, white-demonization deceptions. These media-compliant, shameless hoaxes go both ways: black on white and white on black, suggesting all races need to get their heads out of their asses about what is transpiring.
Editor Note: Karen looks very familiar. I suspect she’s been involved in other hoax rodeos. Can anybody place her?
We do speculate some here on our examinations- otherwise these criminals are able to operate with complete impunity. So don’t worry yourself about my credibility- it is my function and I look at many events/psyops and this one looks VERY dicey. It is a dirty job and someone has to do it. You can of course decide for yourself.
Anybody place her?
No — but if you’re looking to peg this as a hoax or “false flag” (no idea/opinion one way or the other), I will note she is very unattractive, which (aside to feminists: like it or not) is going to increase sentiment against her in many people.
… because they have real crimes to worry about.
Yes, “real crimes” committed by Blacks: there’s an entire Wikipedia page devoted to ‘Crime in Oakland, California’ — Crime in Oakland, California, began to rise during the late 1960s, … Crime continued to escalate during the 1980s and 1990s, and during the first decade of the 21st century Oakland has consistently been listed as one of the most dangerous large cities in the United States.
Demographics of Oakland, California — in 1940 Oakland was 95% white; by 1970 only 59%.
Yet another American city where large areas were made uninhabitable for decent people by an influx of Blacks — think about the huge cost and general toll on civil society of all that.
Perhaps this sort of episode can also be seen as serving an ‘Oh look, a squirrel!’ type role.
One more thing:
This woman called the police on a Black family for having a BBQ
OK, maybe in this case it did happen to be a black family, I don’t know — but a timely reminder: 70% of black kids are born out of wedlock, and a statistically average black “family” probably consists of an unmarried black female with two kids, each with a different absentee biological father — and she’s probably on food stamps, if not other kinds of welfare as well, since for women the most reliable predictor of future dependence on government benefits is single motherhood, which no doubt is even more true for black women.
Just so you know you’re being bullshitted when politicians talk about “black families”.
OT (“And now for something completely different …”)
Robert De Niro says coronavirus decimated his finances — The coronavirus dealt a massive financial blow to the actor’s finances he revealed in court, as his estranged wife asked for an emergency order to raise her monthly American Express card credit limit from $50,000 to $100,000. … But lawyers for De Niro said he cut Hightower’s credit card limit because he’s taken a huge financial hit as the restaurant chain Nobu and Greenwich Hotel, both of which he has stakes in, have been closed or partially closed for months with barely any business.
Looking up De Niro’s wife is left as an exercise.
De Niro is a sympathetic figure in any case due to his really severe case of TDS, for which there is unfortunately no known cure.
I have a buddy who works(I should say did work)in the film industry here in NM. He says he is not sure the industry will ever recover. The big problem is insurance company’s are now afraid to insure film projects due to the risk of the so called “stars” catching CV and making claims for huge amounts of money. As we all know, these “stars” are paid outrageous amounts of money for their efforts. Film unions are also involved in the mess and it is just one big cluster fuck.
I find it heart warming that a big fish is feeling the same type of pain every mom and pop restaurant is dealing with. Maybe De Niro should stand up and call out this hoax for what it is. At least he would have a clear conscience.
Sorry but it is hard for me to have any sympathy whatsoever for Hollywood hypocrites, or any wealthy celebs who sold their consciousnesses if not souls to Satan’s agenda for fame and fortune. One reason I wrote my novels https://omegabooksnet.com and expose this hypocrisy and worse. If Hollywood and the satan’s agenda music industry, the abomination of art industry, and even Big Publishing (since I am an author), and the cable TV networks have to shut down over “corona virus,” good riddance. About time us regular folks got off our asses and started being creative ourselves…not an actor/writer/musician/artist/singer/film maker/whatever? Then build yourself a house of barn or building like my hubby did. Be creative yourself!
As to DeNiro–what goes around comes around.
“LOL”
You mean you have no sympathy for a guy whose finances are in such dire (DIRE I say!) condition due to this infernal COVID crisis that he’s been forced to limit his estranged wife’s AmEx spending to only (ONLY I say!) $50k per month? — when the poor now-deprived woman has become accustomed to $100k per month?
That’s cold dude — I’m shocked — where the hell is your empathy?
Karen is an illegitimate child of bibi satanyahoo. Just a guess.
I have learned a few things when it comes to spotting these hoaxes thanks to the ex-YouTuber(now on 153Net.news)JEWrassic Liars.
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=JEWrassic%20Liars
Right off the bat, the barbecue dudes name is Deacon. Dea-“CON”, as in a con job.
Also, both women giving Karen hell, have the double l’s in there names(Michelle Snider and Angela Williams). The whole incident revolves around the improper use of a BBQ grill, which also contains the double l’s. The double l’s are nothing more than 11’s being thrown in your face, which in numerology is used as a hoax code. Seem’s like a whole lot of double l’s to me.
Just some things to think about.
Freemasons have been pulling these kinds of psyop’s for centuries. Gavillo Princip’s assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, the Dreyfuss affair, Fort Sumter, even the Boston Tea Party (The planned the entire episode in the Masonic Green Dragon Inn, and they were dressed as Indians).
The fat turd is just another two-bit masonic stooge. These days crisis actors are hired by the dozen, recycled and used over and over.
Finally! A meaningful description of what a “Karen” is! One of my best friends is named Karen, and she is anything but a “Karen”! Now I can tell her the truth about where this “Karen” crapola comes from!
At this point a “Karen” is any white woman who doesn’t hate herself and her race — the slur was always destined to devolve to that.
Few white women would go into an Oakland park by themselves, particularly in a heavily Black neighborhood. No police dispatcher would spend more than a minute at most discussing a petty violation of park rules. No one would use the word ‘nigger’ in public when Blacks are nearby. No one would care about a charcoal bbq in a town where murder is a routine occurrence.
Who would believe any of this stuff?
Few white women would go into an Oakland park by themselves, particularly in a heavily Black neighborhood.
The Lake Merritt area is one of the better areas of Oakland, i.e. it’s not “heavily Black” — that said, black criminals in Oakland ‘have guns and will travel’ to commit crimes — this is a fairly recent one I specifically remember: it happened in Montclair, which is a nice/expensive area; the Blacks arrested were from the ghetto parts of Oakland:
Man dies after chasing laptop thief in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood — Oakland police are investigating a laptop theft that resulted in the death of a man Tuesday, police said. … The theft occurred around 11:30 a.m. inside a new Starbucks on the 2000 block of Mountain Boulevard in Montclair, police said. The victim chased the thief to try to get his laptop back and was critically injured by the suspect’s getaway car.
The victim was a Chinese engineer with an advanced degree.
As is often the case, the victim’s profile is still up on LinkedIn, something I always find sad and eerie: Shuo Zeng.
TheBullshitPoliceBlog clearly knows nothing about Oakland and is operating out of the ridiculous mythology that all of Oakland is a crime zone. Nothing could be further from the truth. I lived about 5 minutes away from Lake Merritt for 15 years and went there every day, almost always by myself, to walk around the entire lake in peace. Literally never had any problem at all. I left in 2016, but at least prior to that time, the lake was a place where people of all ethnicities peacably gathered.
Oh? Yes, Lake Merritt has less crime than the Oakland cesspool. But to call it some sort of urban tranquility oasis is not factual or reality. According to crime statistics you are 34% more likely to be the victim of a violent crime at Lake Merritt than the national average.
https://www.areavibes.com/oakland-ca/lake+merritt/crime/
Literally never had any problem at all.
You could also smoke 4 packs/day and never have a “problem”, i.e. die of old age, rather than from heart disease or lung cancer (the association of an increased prevalence of those diseases with smoking is fundamentally a statistical phenomenon).
… the lake was a place where people of all ethnicities peacably gathered.
OK, but this is (only) your anecdotal experience — what you ought to, in turn, also acknowledge is this: without a large population of Blacks, the entire city would be a place where people could ‘peaceably gather’ — right?
AmRen regularly analyzes crime data collected by the FBI from (nearly) all jurisdictions across the country via UCR:
The Color of Crime, 2016 Revised Edition
If New York City were all white, the murder rate would drop by 91 percent, the robbery rate by 81 percent, and the shootings rate by 97 percent … In an all-white Chicago, murder would decline 90 percent, rape by 81 percent, and robbery by 90 percent
Like I said below: think about the huge cost and general toll on civil society of all that.
And ask yourself: why have we surrendered so many core urban areas, which throughout Europe are seen as very desirable living space, to murderous feral black criminals? — why do we have to live like that?
I know plenty about Oakland, having worked the docks at Alameda. This was some years ago. but I doubt that things have improved. I guess “Heavily Black” depends on your point of view. as I live in a place where I might not see a single Black for 2 or 3 months at a time.
Most of the women I’ve seen online being called “Karen” are blonde and attractive. Obviously the original “Karen,” if that is what she is, is neither. She looks kind of butch. I wouldn’t want to mess with her!
It’s shocking to me the acceptance of the veracity of viral ‘cell phone footage’. I asked several people if they knew who filmed the slo mo death of Mr Floyd. Few knew who had created the ‘viral’ footage and became irritated when asked. 17-year-old Darnella Frazier is claimed to be the principal camera woman and the people that were paying attention leapt to her defense and were outraged at being questioned on who she actually was and if there was any proof it was her.
These movies are launched and amplified across the world in mysterious ways. In the UK the premier league players are all kneeling before kick off and have ‘ black lives matter’ on their heavily sponsored corporate and Chinese gambling logo dominated shirts. Disjointed and surreal.
On a separate note, you can’t physically mask your all seeing eye camera on new mac computers. It ‘might damage the display’.
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT211148
So we live in a panopticon where we are presented a version of reality on our displays which is monitored for our audiovisual reactions and consumption times…? Then we click the like button on #BLM posts which are logged somewhere forever…
as to “physically mask your camera” – you can, but apple recommends a thin physical barrier – (something thicker “might damage the display” when closed) – I find a post-it note is probably effective enough; I worry more about the microphone in devices equipped with one -you can “soft” disable it but not physically disable it … wad of clay over the little hole? … good luck.
That’s why I prefer a desktop computer and monitor without either (and a flip phone – turn it off, remove the battery and it’s OFF! (pretty sure))
my national IT vendor tells me “webcams” for desktop computer are currently back-ordered well in excess of 10,000 units! – the “panopticon” is gearing up! – but there, you just yank out the USB cable to disable. … think how much East German Stasi back in the 70s and 80s must have invested to bug ONE household – equipment/man-power, etc. Now, people pay for their own – and the content is analyzed by AI ….. how vastly the totalitarian project has changed!
I know the original Karen and yes, her name is Karen and she lives in the Buffalo, NY area. She’s been asking to speak to the manager for decades, she’s a mystery shopper, and she’s a regular letter writer to businesses with lazy or offensive employees.