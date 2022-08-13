The Original Karen Agitprop Hoax: An Examination of the Lake Merritt, Oakland, Racial Shitstorm

The creation of the Karen myth first stemmed from a staged racial agit-prop in May, 2018, at Lake Merritt in Oakland, California. By sheer cowinkydink, this tit for tat was considered “newsworthy” and was reported in the Huffington Post and by local news station KRON4. The storytellers spun a yarn that a white woman, one “Karen,” called the police on a black group , for grilling in one of the park’s designated barbecue zones, using a charcoal grill instead of a “non-charcoal” grill.

The alleged “eyewitnesses” claim this increduous account:

At around 11:20 a.m., a white woman approached a black man named Deacon for having a BBQ grill at Lake Merritt today. She told him he could not BBQ there and called the police. She would not leave Deacon alone. A young black woman was walking by overheard how the white woman was harassing him telling him he can not be there, she stopped and asked the woman to leave her alone. The white woman became aggressive with the woman. She started filming the woman’s aggressive behavior and has told us it’s up on Facebook (probably a live stream). Shortly after that, Deacon’s friend Kenzie arrived. According to Kenzie, the woman said, “Oh another nigger.” She proceeded to tell all three of the people at the BBQ table that she owned the park, and they are not allowed there. She also said they were going to jail.

The social media crowd fell for this staged hoax hook, line and sinker. If you can stomach it, their sad commentary and observations about this racial agitprop go on and on here and in the linked Youtube video. Their gullibility knows no limit. It’s likely many of these are bots.

Apparently this video “went viral” and got 2.4 million views, which is suspect in and of itself. The first clip is for those without time or patience for the whole thing, but I added the full 25-minute long version just after it. In the full video, elements of the hoax are more fully revealed.

First off, non-Hispanic whites are a minority in Oakland, making up just 26% of the population. Blacks make up 28% of the population. Therefore, even presuming there really are racist white women comfortable living in the midst of this demographic and who actually feel “they own the place,” they would be skirting the outer limits of Social Darwinism to exhibit the moxie to confront and disrupt eight to 10 blacks over something as ludicrous and trivial as a park BBQ.

Adding to the incredulity of this tall tale: Not only was this ballsy “Karen” badly outnumbered, but she addresses one of the black males as “another nigger” to boot. Right. Talk about social Darwinism. What are the odds?

Second, even though the woman called police, and police talked to her and no doubt identified her and took a report, for some inexplicable reason the name of the woman was not revealed. Not even the hundreds of thousands of outraged and impressionable wags and intrepid media have turned up her name. As a result, she was dubbed “Karen.”

Third, even assuming Karen is some archetypical outlier, and thought she could rouse a police response to this, would she just plant herself right on top of the black BBQers and engage in a phone call that goes on and on, throughout the whole ludicrous 25 minutes? Why not just make a sneaky and safe call across the street?

Notice in the photo at right there is but one picnicker. However, as the camera rolls, the other actors are suddenly present in the background and Karen is quite outnumbered. At minute 00:04:00 in the long version, the duping delight on the smug faces of the actors is palpable, yet Karen still hangs around looking like a lump and a prop and is still on her cell phone.

In fact, even after being challenged by another white woman, identified as Michelle Snider and a black woman, one Angela Williams, the unidentified “Karen” doesn’t budge until minute 13, when she finally and unconvincing acts hysterical, calling “better come quick, code 1” into the cell phone as Snider bears down on her. Here is that stupid, badly choreographed scene between the two hoaxsters.

During the course of the performance, we learn (at 00:04:48) that, for some inexplicable reason, Snider had earlier presented Karen with her business card. This is not evident from the filming. The battle for the card becomes part of the ridiculous absurd script in the back 20 minutes of the song-and-dance performance.

Karen is ultimately chased into a convenience store with Snider right on top of her. This part of the operation comedy of Snider and Karen tangoing is also filmed and posted by Williams.

Throughout the entire acting performance of nearly 25 minutes, Karen does a non-stop monologue into the cell phone, never hangs up, even when Snider breathing down her neck. Karen misses her lines on numerous occasions. She says little to the other performers and is finally photographed with fake tears while speaking with police.

Winter Watch Takeaway

In a sane world, this should be an epic fail in the annuals of the growing list of agit-prop, staged, white-demonization deceptions. These media-compliant, shameless hoaxes go both ways: black on white and white on black, suggesting all races need to get their heads out of their asses about what is transpiring.

Editor Note: Karen looks very familiar. I suspect she’s been involved in other hoax rodeos. Can anybody place her?