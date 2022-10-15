Bloomberg | October 8, 2022
Not far from Berlin’s Tempelhof airport, Peter Engelke is putting up a new security gate at his warehouse because of concerns about desperate people pilfering his stock. The precious asset at risk is firewood.
Engelke’s actions reflect growing anxiety across Europe as the continent braces for energy shortfalls, and possibly blackouts, this winter. The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is the latest sign of the region’s critical position as Russia slashes supplies in the standoff over the war in Ukraine.
The the same story was posted on 09 Oct — that time the source was Yahoo Finance:
Desperate Europeans Return to the World’s Oldest Fuel for Warmth
You understand that around the web are articles of interest that appear on various sites? Yahoo Finance ran the Bloomberg piece. They are all cited to the source in the header and date.
Yeah I do understand that; I’m not stupid — but what does that have to do with the fact that you posted the same article 2x on your own site, about one week apart? — did you not remember that you had posted it before? — I make typically one visit/day, and I immediately remembered seeing it here before — is there some reason why you posted the same story 2x?
The story is not all that interesting anyway — as I said in a previous comment, there is a lot of crime in Berlin — a well-known German term is ‘Berliner Verhältnisse’, roughly ‘conditions like you find in Berlin’ — every German knows what it means: rundown, dirty, poor, lots of crime and unemployment, a high proportion of migrants, i.e. a German shithole — so it is no surprise that a Berlin merchant would protect his merchandise.
And without large annual financial subsidies from other Bundesländer, Berlin would be even worse than it is — the system of wealth transfer between German states is called Länderfinanzausgleich — there is a German language Wikipedia article about it:
Länderfinanzausgleich
Berlin is not just a city, it is also one of the German states (Bundesländer) — the same is true of Hamburg and Bremen.
Look at the colored graphic on the top right — see that bright red dot in the upper right? — that’s Berlin — if you click on the graphic, it opens in its own window — note the colors red-orange denote ‘Nehmerländer’, meaning states that ‘take’ — they are the states that receive more money from other states than they contribute to the federal union (Bund) — and Berlin is by far the worst, meaning it gets a HUGE amount of money every year from the taxes paid by Germans who reside elsewhere (not surprising since Berlin is a shithole) — no other Bundesland is colored red/comes anywhere close.
Hamburg (the small yellow-er area at the top), another city-state with its own problems, is far better than Berlin in this regard — so is Bremen.
Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg heavily subsidize other states.
Looks like you are more on top of my site than I am. I no longer have an editor and have health issues distractions and mental lapses if that’s an excuse.
I have a good supply of wood I took that was left twenty years ago by my landlady in the roof access room of this building. If power goes in a blizzard could very well be a lifesaver so I don’t take this wood story lightly.