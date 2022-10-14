The left calls for a ban on Germany’s AfD party –right when it’s surging in popularity

Remix News | October12, 2022

Members of the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Left party (Die Linke) are calling for a ban on the conservative Alternative for Germany (AfD) party just as it surges in the polls, raising fears that Germany, which prides itself on being democratic, will attempt to completely ban one of the largest parties in the country.

Dorothea Marx (SPD), a member of the Thuringian state parliament, is one of the politicians calling for the AfD party to be banned.

“The time is ripe,” Marx told the dpa news agency. Above all, she said, the Thuringian state assembly must act quickly.

(***)