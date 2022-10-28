News Ticker

Decades of Student Progress Wiped Out; National Math and Reading Scores at Historic Lows: Report

The Epoch Times | Oct. 25, 2022

National math test scores in fourth and eighth grades showed the biggest drop since a national testing program began in 1990, and the reading level for the same grades reverted to a level from three decades ago.

Eighth-grade math performance has dropped eight points since 2019, and about a third of students in both grades can’t read at the minimum required level, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) report.

