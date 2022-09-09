Our ‘Theory’ Confirmed: Social Media is Largely Faked

Winter Watch has long maintained that about half or more of the presence on social media sites is bogus and a scam. We now have confirmation that our “tinfoil hat conspiracy theory” is true, and we were right all along. See yesterday’s post:
Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao posted the following tweet following a New York Magazine article that revealed the extent to which Internet traffic metrics from some of the largest tech companies are overstated or fabricated.
It’s all true: Everything is fake. Also mobile user counts are fake. No one has figured out how to count logged-out mobile users, as I learned at reddit. Every time someone switches cell towers, it looks like another user and inflates company user metrics https://t.co/tk1PKuvLL6
— Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) December 27, 2018
The New York Magazine article by Max Read goes much deeper, asserting that the people are fake, the businesses are fake, the content is fake, our politics are fake.
Read notes that “studies generally suggest that, year after year, less than 60 percent of web traffic is human.” Some years, “a healthy majority of it is bot.”
At the core of this is advertising fraud, one of the most profitable criminal enterprises in the world, generating tens of billions of dollars a year. That’s the view of Dr. Augustine Fou, cybersecurity and ad-fraud researcher who released a Slideshare presentation on LinkedIn describing the state of digital ad fraud.
An article in Which-50, which follows the internet, states, “Some people might consider it extraordinary that technology businesses — businesses that claim they can discern the intent of one buyer from a billion in milliseconds — somehow can’t recognize when millions of ads a month are served to a single unique user ID in, for instance, Belarus or China.”
Although the social media fraudster companies fail to detect bots- so as to inflate their revenue, they also use artificial intelligence as cover to ban or shadow ban actual challenges to their regimes. We are shadowed banned about everywhere. When truther sites are shut down- on say You Tube, those voices typically are quieted and give up in despair and disgust. This is turn makes social media even more fake and less genuine.
The Shills’ Chorus: ‘I Know a Guy Who Knows a Guy Who Was Shot in Vegas’
Dr. Fou indicates that bot detection technology is failing to pick up on most of it. And “deep fakes” are not just ripping off advertisers. As an actual human, we can see bot behavior being used for malicious intent on social media boards such at Reddit and Voat. Often, we wonder if commenters are really that stupid and evil. I would suggest there is deliberate spoofing going on — to for instance make it seem that large numbers of people who comment are extreme racists and have zero social skills or intelligence. We have to be alert to this even on our own comment section.
For example, as I was doing some research for our post on Chinese parasite guild operations, we came across this post at Voat. Nobody had anything of value to add to the important core topic. But that didn’t stop 113 comments from piling in. Not only was the commentary worthless, but it was a spew of (fake) racism and rank stupidity.
Also notice the fake voting for the more racist comments. Who would actually up-vote 44 to 1 “Noseberg Shekelman’s” fake comment? The answer: mostly paid sock puppet bots. I firmly believe now that 80 to 90 percent of those comments are bot faked. And if you are a real slinger engaging in this juvenile behavior, ask yourself if it helps, or harms the cause?
Here is a sampling of the top staged deception comments under the Voat post. Bastante!
Additionally this suggests someone among the usual suspects is paying to ruin Voat as an alternative to censored sites like Reddit, and to create fake personas of nasty racists. Torchy tells me she was at Voat and that the second the bots picked up that she was female, a slew of disconnected off topic misogynist comments suddenly appeared. Or in this Chinese parasite guild case it could be Chinese bots targeting the topic of the original post. That way normal readers are recoiled. My personal reaction is to give up on humanity when I see this non-stop.
It also serves to boost the internet censorship narrative. How about making being human the litmus test of who participates online and ban the bots? What a novel concept.
This also has a neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) bandwagon effect for the more impressionable to infer such behaviors are edgy and maybe even cool. Then, if someone like Winter Watch writers offer a more serious article on the Chinese privatization of African assets, we can be lumped into the same twisted litany. One of the latest bot tricks being used on us is to declare “this is a shitty article” followed by off-topic comments that seem to trigger on one word in the headline.
“The only thing I know for sure is I know nothing for sure” – me
We never evolved to deal with stuff like this. We don’t know how to defend against it.
It must be how the mastodons felt as tiny hominids picked them off one by one.
Keen observation
Mastodons might have said: they always run around in bands and each of them seems to know what all the rest are going to do next – how do they do that?!
—
I recall some months back you flagged a comment from a new poster as possible AI generated; woman took issue with the core premises of a post; and began by humbly apologizing in advance for her poor writing skills; and then produced a series of lengthy, perfectly grammatical, articulate and lucid posts -… too clever by half, I wondered?
—
Recent response at some other site: “My neighbor died just because you wouldn’t wear a mask – she spent the last six days of her life on a ventilator, [and some more invective]” … would be easy to bot-generate that – even I could do the code – parse the text and and reach into your text bucket for the reply.
There’s good racism and bad racism. The good racism occurs when you recognize your own and you want to protect your own from attacks such as a demographic attack which has been mounted by enemies within etc. And there is bad racism in which entire groups are denounced for, for instance, lower IQ which—while it may be the case—it is something they can’t help. Written by a non-bot.
Racial, ethnic and national pride and protection is not racism. What those loser bots are evoking is evil, and stupid- precisely the idea.
A big advertising industry event from April:
https://www.adweek.com/brand-marketing/when-procter-gamble-cut-200-million-in-digital-ad-spend-its-marketing-became-10-more-effective/
The big marketing players openly questioned the reach and effectiveness of the big tech platform companies. Useful for your podcast Russ.
Notice how ‘layers’ of technology emerge and are superceded; People were flushed off web 1.0 platforms such as Yahoo and onto Facebook/instagram/whatsapp (all same company) scared off with massive data breaches etc. Now Facebook is old tech and it seems likely a newer, far more sophisticated self service surveillance system is ready and will be launched soon. everyone will migrate to a shiny new online space with exciting new AI attributes, a cryptocurrency etc and FB will be quietly sunsetted.
The metrics have always been BS – these platforms are all about snooping and control mechanisms. Alvin Toffler predicted ‘demassification’: a process ‘in which a relatively homogeneous social collectivity (or one conceptualized as such) is broken down into (or reconceptualized in terms of) smaller, more diverse elements’. This is the prize for big social networks: compartmentalize people into echo chambers and bombard them with confusing distractions and dead ends.
Hit post too soon: the online forums are toxic wastelands dominated, as you suggest, by automated sock puppets and armies of 3rd world Hasbara and other agenda altering slaves jamming the channels. A combination of bots, humans and algos ensure the standard of discourse is kept low and confusing…
https://archive.li/kRmx2
from oct 2017
‘WHICH HALF IS WASTED?
Google’s $350 Billion Haircut
The math’s not pretty on digital advertising’s future revenues. That could mean a massive devaluation for both Google and Facebook.’
More evidence of fakery by the big tech platforms
IMGUR has bots too. Promoting hive mind comments and group think.
Thats why i never made accounts on any social media, a fake world with main purpose nudging whole populations at once in directions wanted by those who done that with old style entertainment before, or tried.
Social engineering became just too easy, and i dont even believe the internet was a coincidence to became public as arpanet back then. Just like this “greater reset” the transofrmation of whole societies and humankind into a perfected “resource” being is no coincidence either, long time planned.
And therefore we lost long ago, its failsafe… humankind cant turn this around, you can only try to exit their systems and live self-sufficient; no other way to escape their planned digital everything money, health etc. But thats just my opinion.
Only use Facebook for messaging friends and relatives, and posting posts about my novels at https://omegabooksnet.com
As for reddit, no way, Jose…and as for that “Noseberg Shekelman,” is he Talpiot Unit 8200 or what?
Which is why we have “Obama phones” for the Black masses…to hook them up for flash-riots.
For those of you who have not witnessed this video; go exactly to the 11:00 mark and explain to me what is happening there! It looks to me like someone was in the right place, at the right time and was able to capture a ‘DEW attack’ in progress. What else? The more they implement this type of weaponry against us, the more comfortable they will become in utilizing it on a regular basis. There is a terrifying ride coming ahead us!
I just watched that video. amazing stuff!
Hey Winter Watch crew, why not do a deep dive on the Iron Mountain Report and the Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars documents and game out how all of it along with MK Ultra tactics are being used against the masses to bring about their desired outcome of the destruction of the U.S. and the implementation of a Chinese Communist style Totalitarian NWO?
Thanks
After Verizon bought YAHOO, it took awhile,but YAHOO’s comment section became full of “WOKE” commenters. A 180 degree turn from being one of the first search engines/news aggregator websites, allowing the common man to comment on news of the day. At one time, it was valued at 30 billion dollars. The comment section at YAHOO was real (at the start) and it was what made YAHOO unique. YAHOO/Verizon recently took down all comments. So much for unfettered mass communication 🙁
I was going to echo your comment. I noticed something strange about Yahoo comments (and many of the few sites that still even allow comments) about a year ago. It was some political story and 99% of the comments skewed the same way. I thought that can’t be right at all. Another article, comments skewed another way but almost all in lockstep.
I see this now almost everywhere. Some sites let you click on the user and see what else they’ve commented on. Hard to say if they’re human or bot. But regardless, it’s definitely being manipulated.
I still subscribe that most commenters are CIA (or whatever Intelligence Unit) paid shills. I suspect there are millions of them. Genuine commenters may be under psychological manipulation to echo pre-programmed responses. Then again, it might be bots.
I love reading youtube comments almost more than the actual videos and they seem human but i’ve also noticed a significant dumbing down in responses. Short supportive/unsupportive thoughtless repetitions with a majority trying to be funny and attract likes. Contrast this to the comments at alternative video sites like Bitchute whose comments are almost always fake KKK supporters. It’s so obvious it’s being used to blackwash the entire site that i’m suprised the owners even allow comments. It’s that bad.
I think the other thing i’ve really started picking up on is the bot written articles. It’s harder to spot but there seem to be tell tale signs. You can almost feel it. They’re increasing.
On a side issue, has anyone noticed just how atrocious the spelling has become in the last couple years? I’m not talking commenters, but in the articles themselves?
Thanks for the prompts to your past articles.Russ
This seems appropriate here
Now I understand why I always resonated with Neil Oliver – ‘Coast’ is the only video box set I ever bought
• Neil Oliver: ‘It’s hard to tell yourself you’ve been taken for a fool but open your eyes’