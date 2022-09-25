Newspapers Cancel “Dilbert” Cartoon for Making Fun of Wokeness

New American | Sept. 22, 2022

This week, according to “Dilbert” comic-strip cartoonist Scott Adams, Lee Enterprises — which has nearly 100 newspapers in the United States — has decided to suspend the use of his comic strip in their papers. The cancellation, Adams said, has had a “substantial” negative impact on his finances.

Why did Lee Enterprises ditch “Dilbert”? Because, in a September 20 comic strip, Adams dared to poke fun at the “woke” culture that has became so pervasive in American society.

ESG — environmental, social, and corporate governance — is a framework designed to be integrated into an organization’s strategy to create enterprise value by expanding the organizational objectives to include the identification, assessment, and management of sustainability related risks and opportunities in respect to all organizational stakeholders (including but not limited to customers, suppliers, and employees) and the environment.

To get a good ESG “score,” companies are expected to promote the view that climate change is real, that it is being caused by human activity, and it is a threat to the planet, needing a massive increase in the power and scope of government to combat it. They are also expected to abide by the progressive principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Finally, membership on corporate boards should have a certain ethnic diversity.

(***)