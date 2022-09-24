Y’all show some respeck now! English professors DEMAND instructors give up on teaching ‘standard English’ in favor of ‘Black language’

By Michael Rectenwald | 3 September 2020
RUSSIA TODAY — After scholars decried English as ‘anti-black linguistic racism’, the nation’s leading academic language association acceded to the demand that black students no longer have to think about proper English, let alone use it.
The Conference on College Composition and Communication (CCCC) has released an official statement demanding that “teachers stop using academic language and standard English” and teach the “Black language” in college classrooms.
In the statement, titled, “This Ain’t Another Statement! This is a DEMAND for Black Linguistic Justice!,” a group of US English professors issued a long series of overlapping and somewhat redundant demands regarding language use and teaching in higher education, including the rejection of “standard English,” and that “teachers, researchers, and scholars put some respeck on Black Language.”
The announcement, the drafters note, comes on the heels of the Black Lives Matter protests and riots, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, which they say disproportionately afflicts black people. Listing over 25 previous statements and resolutions already issued by the CCCC on diverse language practices, the writers claim that these do not go far enough in promoting “Black linguistic Consciousness to decolonize the mind (and/or) language, unlearn white supremacy, and unravel anti-Black linguistic racism!” […]
EBONICS IS THE NEW NORMAL FOR MORONS
As an author (https://omegabooksnet.com), former newsletter and magazine editor and newspaper columnist, I second that emotion! As someone who hates the destruction of the English language, I hate Ebonics and the agenda behind it–to turn blacks into, as you say, morons, and completely destroy whatever real chance blacks who want to better their lives will ever have. As long as whites pretty much run the various companies and media, blacks who will not learn proper English will be consigned to their “usual” role as thugs in the “hood”–I don’t care what rappers say–if you want to succeed in regular business and jobs, you must learn proper English. Or are blacks re-segregating? But at least rap stardom is an option, right? Especially if you want to “sell your soul” to Jay-Z…..or Satan….
“After scholars decried English as ‘anti-black linguistic racism’….LOL, HAHAHAH,LOL… Sorry folks, I just had to let loose after reading that utter nonsense. Now we have it that the very people who are supposed to be defending, upgrading and teaching this wonderful language are engaged in corrupting it. Once again, it proves the educational “Halls of Learning”, are devolving even faster than the politics coming out of London, Ottawa and Washington these days. And brother that is really saying something.
The great America Patriot Charlotte Iserbyt, former Senior Policy Adviser to the US Dept of Education, warned us of this in her book “The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America”.
She began to awaken to the sinister agenda when they were told to “Target the Resisters”.