Psychotropic Drugs Have Created A World of Sheeple

When I observe fellow Americans, I sense that they are drugged and brainwashed. Critical thinking is rare. Something really looks and feels wrong about them. This is very problematic as the U.S. is a powerful entity in the world. Europeans are as well, but less so.

I am now convinced of a deliberate administration of psychotropic drugs into water and food supplies. For a good book on the topic, see “The Emperor’s New Drugs.” Any drug capable of affecting the mind, emotions, and behavior is a psychotropic.

Do a Google search for “psychotropic drugs water supply” and you will see that even the mainstream media acknowledges that these drugs are environmentally present in drinking water, at least in low doses. But could it be much worse than reported? Is it compounding and worsening over time. If so, at what rate?

It has also long been asserted that sodium flouride in drinking water has a sedative effect. But the fact is that mad scientists have openly promoted a more aggressive scheme in recent years. Now, and with the obvious criminal capture of gatekeeper government agencies, it is no leap to assume this plot is well underway.

Meanwhile, various quacks and quick-buck artists are rolled out to comment.

George Lundberg, M.D., editor of MedPageToday.com, a mouthpiece for the American Medical Association, wrote a 2011 op-ed entitled “Should We Put Statins in the Water Supply?”

In May 2008, cardiologist Professor Mahendra Varma called for statins to be artificially added to drinking water.

Putting statins in the water supply was also considered during a November 2008 discussion that featured Robert Bonow, M.D. of Northwestern University in Chicago; Gordon F. Tomaselli, M.D. of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore; and Anthony De Maria, M.D. of the University of California at San Diego.

Also in November 2008, CNBC aired a segment lauding the effectiveness of statins, after which one of the hosts remarked, “Why don’t they just put statins in the water supply,” to which CNBC’s medical expert replied, “A lot of people have said that and they are in the water in fact.”

Fox News ran a story about considering adding trace amounts of lithium to public water supplies as a “mood stabilizer” in a bid to lower the suicide rate.

Fox News medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou gave the concept tacit approval when she labeled the study an “interesting concept” and refused to even mention the moral aspects of mass drugging people against their will.

This is an excellent video on how this pseudo-science scam is promoted.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

But the fact is that even if our food and water are not being laced with psychotropic drugs, the rate at which prescriptions are being written for them is off the charts. And under Obamacare, it’s becoming even more pronounced. These drugs are so widely consumed that they find their way into water through wastewater.

People who use psychotropics report a feeling of dullness or numbness. The brave new sheeple psychotropic drug world is fait accompli.

Daniel Carlat, M.D., an associate clinical professor of psychiatry at Tufts University and author of the 2010 book “Unhinged: The Trouble with Psychiatry” wrote:

“There is a huge financial incentive for psychiatrists to prescribe instead of doing psychotherapy,” he says. “You can make two, three, four times as much money being a prescriber than a therapist. The vicious cycle here is that as psychiatrists limit their practices primarily to prescribing, they lose their therapy skills by attrition and do even less therapy.”

Most Frequently Prescribed Psychotropic Drugs

Xanax (alprazolam), 48.5 million.

Zoloft (sertraline), 41.4 million.

Celexa (citalopram), 39.4 million.

Prozac (fluoxetine), 28.3 million.

Ativan (lorazepam), 27.9 million.

Desyrel (trazodone HCL), 26.2 million.

Lexapro (escitalopram), 24.9 million.