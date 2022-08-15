Psychotropic Drugs Have Created A World of Sheeple

When I observe fellow Americans, I sense that they are drugged and brainwashed. Critical thinking is rare. Something really looks and feels wrong about them. This is very problematic as the U.S. is a powerful entity in the world. Europeans are as well, but less so.
I am now convinced of a deliberate administration of psychotropic drugs into water and food supplies. For a good book on the topic, see “The Emperor’s New Drugs.” Any drug capable of affecting the mind, emotions, and behavior is a psychotropic.
Do a Google search for “psychotropic drugs water supply” and you will see that even the mainstream media acknowledges that these drugs are environmentally present in drinking water, at least in low doses. But could it be much worse than reported? Is it compounding and worsening over time. If so, at what rate?
It has also long been asserted that sodium flouride in drinking water has a sedative effect. But the fact is that mad scientists have openly promoted a more aggressive scheme in recent years. Now, and with the obvious criminal capture of gatekeeper government agencies, it is no leap to assume this plot is well underway.
Meanwhile, various quacks and quick-buck artists are rolled out to comment.
George Lundberg, M.D., editor of MedPageToday.com, a mouthpiece for the American Medical Association, wrote a 2011 op-ed entitled “Should We Put Statins in the Water Supply?”
In May 2008, cardiologist Professor Mahendra Varma called for statins to be artificially added to drinking water.
Putting statins in the water supply was also considered during a November 2008 discussion that featured Robert Bonow, M.D. of Northwestern University in Chicago; Gordon F. Tomaselli, M.D. of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore; and Anthony De Maria, M.D. of the University of California at San Diego.
Also in November 2008, CNBC aired a segment lauding the effectiveness of statins, after which one of the hosts remarked, “Why don’t they just put statins in the water supply,” to which CNBC’s medical expert replied, “A lot of people have said that and they are in the water in fact.”
Fox News ran a story about considering adding trace amounts of lithium to public water supplies as a “mood stabilizer” in a bid to lower the suicide rate.
Fox News medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou gave the concept tacit approval when she labeled the study an “interesting concept” and refused to even mention the moral aspects of mass drugging people against their will.
This is an excellent video on how this pseudo-science scam is promoted.
But the fact is that even if our food and water are not being laced with psychotropic drugs, the rate at which prescriptions are being written for them is off the charts. And under Obamacare, it’s becoming even more pronounced. These drugs are so widely consumed that they find their way into water through wastewater.
People who use psychotropics report a feeling of dullness or numbness. The brave new sheeple psychotropic drug world is fait accompli.
Daniel Carlat, M.D., an associate clinical professor of psychiatry at Tufts University and author of the 2010 book “Unhinged: The Trouble with Psychiatry” wrote:
“There is a huge financial incentive for psychiatrists to prescribe instead of doing psychotherapy,” he says. “You can make two, three, four times as much money being a prescriber than a therapist. The vicious cycle here is that as psychiatrists limit their practices primarily to prescribing, they lose their therapy skills by attrition and do even less therapy.”
- Xanax (alprazolam), 48.5 million.
- Zoloft (sertraline), 41.4 million.
- Celexa (citalopram), 39.4 million.
- Prozac (fluoxetine), 28.3 million.
- Ativan (lorazepam), 27.9 million.
- Desyrel (trazodone HCL), 26.2 million.
- Lexapro (escitalopram), 24.9 million.
“After being in central Europe for three years, away from the U.S. and following this prescription, I have noticed my brain operating “differently.” I describe it as being more “aware” and clear headed. I perceive better. I feel mentally balanced. Depression fluctuations are quite manageable although a bit more challenging during shorter winter days.”
Ha, an interesting comment. It is my observation regarding Americans as well. It is a reason why I never went to live there and hold even my visits over the pond to a minimum. I live in Germany, which is a relatively sterile mental environment due to Holo-shaming, loss of war and male population, and lack of independent constitution and thus independent national / foreign policy.
So people are a bit asleep and think that America is all good, but are not very aggressive in their MSM-media generated views (probably they also learned a lesson or two about following propaganda too much) and other psychoses easily observed in the US.
I also follow similar rules for nutritional and mental cleanness like you, without overdoing it. So far has worked well for me, while I have learned a lot about how the world truly works.
But now I have reached this dilemma: I see a lot of the evil gaining the upper hand over this world, which becomes more and more crazy and psychotic. But if you study spirituality, you learn that god / infinite consciousness was bored (or whatever) and on purpose created a world of duality, incl. the fight of good vs. evil. To really reconnect with god / full consciousness, one needs to actually move to a higher level above good evil. When one dies, probably it is like wholesome consciousness waking up from a subjective dream and one is part of the whole again. So what is then the point of uncovering and confronting evil? (assuming one does not believe in hell heaven as outcomes, or should one?).
Your thoughts on this?
The only that keeps me hopeful is trust in the Creator and his plan for mankind. Jw.org
I think we are fast approaching the most seminal event in mankind’s history. We finally have a world culture and economy. All the ponzis have become one. The internet is a newly appeared hive mind re-creation. All the dark corners have light being shined at them (thanks Russ). All is becoming known, if you care to participate in it.
We are still confused about humanity’s past, mostly due to faulty paradigms that infect people’s minds and an education system that disempowers people. This will take a long time to unravel, but the current control grid and how it works, and who is running it, is becoming known.
You can’t have the good without the bad. Without the bad we have no measurement of the good. This earth dimension is a laboratory for how you handle this situation and if you can manage to tip the scales toward the good. Pretty simple really. Either you go with god/good-ness or you go with the luciferian crowd. What the future ramifications of your choice is, is unknown by me, but I am one of those humans that has an innate sense of the importance of making a positive contribution. It’s about fighting injustice and at the same time being a kindly person.
Before this decade is out and probably sooner, we will see the outcome of the struggle we are in. The scales will tip back and forth, but something will emerge to point to whether humanity will survive itself or not. I don’t think we will have a protracted time period of police state repression. The center will not hold. We will have strife as the decentralization proceeds and regional and local war lords duke it out, but it will settle back into a healthy pattern. We will need to develop patience as it surely will take more time than we wish.
Many of us here living on our little Hawaiian island are getting ready for community to become the be-all and end-all. Everybody needs to find a tribe. There will arise a great feeling of camaraderie in your sub-group and finally some sense of accomplishment in living and surviving. All the children will benefit from knowing their contribution to the group is essential. Myopia will disappear.
“The internet is a newly appeared hive mind re-creation. All the dark corners have light being shined at them (thanks Russ). All is becoming known, if you care to participate in it”.
NO!
The Internet had the POTENTIAL to educate the masses, but spooks started to hide information from people searching on the Internet!
Starting from today and working backwards we can see the censoring of Free Thought!
Millions of viewers on YouTube have been banned from commenting on videos.
Thousands of videos have been “disappeared”!
Google will give YOU what THEY want YOU to research. A few years ago you could get far more information.
There is a modern INQUISTION taking place on the Internet and it wants to silence dissent and exposure of the Globalists, who want to rule the world.
Interesting — I’ve never understood the attraction and widespread use of psychoactive drugs, and have never been even remotely tempted to take them myself, although I experience the emotional/psychological ups and downs of life the same as everyone else — I would also suggest the rise of a victimhood/anti-hero culture, which grants social status to losers and those who present themselves as victims (e.g. of ‘modern life’) who need medication to deal with it all (there are a good many who seem proud to announce which drugs they are taking) — there is also enormous pressure to conform to increasingly absurd societal demands/norms, e.g. about ‘gendering’ (to name just one), and this no doubt creates a lot of visceral psychic conflict in otherwise normal people.
Whenever my Mother or my boomer siblings used to come to visit us in Europe, I was always amazed at how they all popped Xanax and Ambien to help get over the jet lag. They always arrive with a tote-bag full of prescriptions.
Before my mother died, she ended up in the hospital because she confused her medications and was taking Xanax a few times a day instead of one of the half dozen other medications her doctor had her hopped up on.
My boomer siblings also brag about how they have doctor shopped to get a doctor who easily and readily provides them with prescription goodies. In fact, in the US one of the most important skills of a doctor is as a gateway to good drugs.
One area where I am jealous of my American siblings is that they all can easily get antibiotic prescriptions, and always arrive in Europe with bottles of things like Cipro. One brother even goes (used to anyway) on Cipro whenever he travels to less developed countries in Asia or South America. I would like to build up an inventory of Antibiotics for when the Economic collapse/dindu invasion really gets started, and European doctors are loath to give out antibiotic prescriptions.
All the American sodomites pop antibiotics like candy, and this is the real reason people should be worried about “antibiotic resistant” bugs and STD’s going around. Not only do the sodomites cause the STD’s to spread, they are the ones who are making them antibiotic resistant too.
Another thing I have noticed in my various visits to family in California is how artificially cheerful so many people seem. They are smiley and pleasant, but not only is it a complete veneer, their interest in topics of conversation seems to fade away in seconds. This is one of the reasons it is impossible to red pill any of these people, because they are so drug addled they just don’t care about anything except sports and reality TV.
Another danger I see coming regarding these drugs, aside from ingesting them through municipal water supplies (yet another reason to leave the captured cities) is straight up forcing undesirables to take them. I saw a story recently about a guy that flew a “white lives matter” flag over a Manchester city premiere league match. The employer of his girlfriend fired her for guilt by association after she declined to undergo “intensive racial sensitivity training”. Obviously the UK is ahead of the US in terms of subjugating its populace, but what’s to stop these psychos from legislating mandatory administration of meds to anyone who thinks the “wrong way”? They’re already pushing the narrative that vaccines for pandemics should be compulsory. Not too far of a stretch, I reckon, for these scumbags to try using a future legislation for compulsory vaccine administration (if allowed by an indifferent populace) as a precedent for legislating compulsory psychotropic medicine cocktails to anyone who exhibits propensity for thoughtcrimes.
Don’t forget atmospheric spaying of lithium and who knows what else….
“Whether you want it or not
You are being Drugged with Bipolar Medication LITHIUM
Wonder why the people are acting the way they are ?”
All very interesting comments here.
Surprised Haldol is not on the list above, since it is (so to speak) “Prozac on steroids”! Have a BA in Psychology and once dealt with a man on Haldol while doing Practicum. This dude was in and out of mental hospitals for years and just freaky….but I will say that (though I live in rural remote far west Texas where crazies are few and far between) once I leave this area it seems the craziness is all around. Most of Texas is relatively stable IMHO, but head to San Antonio and eastward and and esp. Austin and….well unless I have to go there, I’m not going. Relatives live south of Houston….I do hope their water supplies do not have Prozac in them! We ourselves have a water well and the sedimentary area has natural flouridated water….but the water comes from areas including Carlsbad and that WHIP place south of there….. (that is, hazardous waste).
REMEMBER THE SNAKEPIT MENTAL ASYLUMS?
Shortly after the Crash of 1929, when many gentiles had been impoverished by Jewish money manipulation, the psychiatrists began to show their hands as the new masters.
In May, 1930, an International Congress on Mental Hygiene was held in Washington, D.C. Four thousand psychiatrists from 53 countries were welcomed by the President of the United States, Herbert Hoover. The new masters drafted a charter stating that they alone had the knowledge to “understand and control human behavior… Psychiatry must now decide what is to be the immediate future of the human race.”
The new pronouncement also boasted that “Psychiatrists alone possess the superior intelligence and knowledge to alter materially and permanently human behaviors.” Many of the bureaucrats got the message, and promptly signed up for lengthy series of “analysis”.
Soon afterwards, a number of Communist cells were established in the government bureaus, chief among them the Harold Ware cell. Ware was merely the office boy for Felix Frankfurter, left, who masterminded this Communist group, placing Communist agents high in the official levels of every government department in Washington.
One of the principal speakers at the Washington Congress of Psychiatrists was Dr. Donald A. Nicholson, a psychiatrist from Seattle who was the president of the Washington State Medical Assn. He committed thousands of Americans to mental hospitals, all of them on his unsupported testimony that they were “insane”. Few of them ever saw freedom again.
His most famous victim was the great Hollywood actress Frances Farmer.
Frances who?
A curtain of silence has been rung down on one of America’s greatest talents. When she flashed across the Hollywood screen, she became known as “the American Garbo”. Today her movies are never shown on television or in the theatres. Those Hollywood figures who knew her refuse to mention her name. They are terrified that they, too, might have to endure the sufferings visited on her. What happened to Frances Farmer? A reporter spent five years investigating her story, which he recently published, Shadowland [by William Arnold, 1978)
As a beautiful young woman in Seattle, Washington, Frances Farmer, was known as a brilliant, outspoken person. She won a newspaper essay contest for a free trip to Russia. Despite warnings from her mother and her friends, she insisted on taking the trip. When she returned [in 1935], the reporters tried to get her either to praise or condemn the Communist experiment, but she replied, quite honestly, that in such a brief trip she had not seen enough to make a decision.
The Communists decided that this meant she was really sympathetic; but did not want to declare herself. Soon afterwards, she was “discovered” by talent scouts, and went to Hollywood. Her radiant beauty proved to be very photogenic, and her movies were an immediate sensation. Because of her famous trip to Russia, she was supposed to be a rabid Communist sympathizer, although she had said or done nothing to support such a theory.
The large community of Jewish Communists in Hollywood, who completely controlled the making and distribution of movies, entertained her and raved about her beauty. She was then asked to become a Communist courier. She indignantly refused, being an extremely proud and intelligent White girl who had no interest in Communism. The Hollywood Jews were infuriated and frightened by Frances Farmer’s refusal. They had supposed she was one of them, and had taken her into their confidence.
Now she knew the identity of every prominent Communist in Hollywood. At a secret conference, they resolved that she must be disposed of. An “accident” to such prominent star would be too risky. The [Illuminati] Jews decided that “psychoanalysis” was the answer to their dilemma. She would be railroaded to an insane asylum. Any accusations she might make would then be ignored.
At the very height of her fame, while everyone was predicting she would win an Academy Award, Frances Farmer was invited to a party at the home of a Jewish producer. She was given a drug during this party.
When she drove away, she was soon stopped by a policeman, who claimed she had committed a minor traffic violation. Instead of giving her a ticket, he immediately took her before a judge, although it was late at night. The judge claimed that she was “confused”, and in what could only have been a prearranged plan, he committed her to a mental asylum. Reporters made a complete reversal of their usual practice when a movie star gets into trouble. Instead of headlining Frances Farmer’s predicament, they were told not to
write about it! From that day on, her name was rarely mentioned in the press.
MENTAL HOSPITAL GANG RAPES
For six years, [beginning in 1942] Frances Farmer was forced to endure horrors which, even without the drugs and shock Treatments which she was given on a daily basis, would have destroyed anyone’s mind. After a few days in a California mental hospital, she was transferred to a state mental hospital, Steilacoom, near Seattle, Washington, ostensibly so that her mother could visit her, but actually to remove her from any contact with anyone in Hollywood.
Many years later, a reporter, William Arnold, spent five years tracing the record of Frances Farmer during her years in Steilacoom. He discovered that the orderlies at Steilacoom were mostly convict trusties from McNeill Island Penitentiary on the other side of Puget Sound. He also discovered that Steilacoom was known as “the brothel of Ft. Lewis”.
Each evening, drunken soldiers from Ft. Lewis paid the convicts five dollars each and were admitted to certain wards. Here the convicts held down the women chosen by the soldiers, who then took their will. Arnold found inmates who could recall seeing Frances Farmer, easily the most beautiful and desirable of the inmates, being held down by the convicts while she was being gang-raped by the drunken soldiers. No one ever claimed that such horrors went on in the German concentration camps as were nightly enacted at Steilacoom.
To nullify any complaints from Frances Farmer, the orderlies regularly gave her bad reports, claiming that he was “uncooperative”. Since she was being forcibly held down during these outrages, her cooperation her lack of it does not seem to have presented any problem, but the Jewish doctors were eager to get this diagnosis. The entry of “uncooperative” by the name of any patient in a mental institution means that any and every possible form of drugs, “treatment” and other punishment is necessary.
Frances Farmer was given massive doses of electric shock treatment every week. She was forced to endure medieval form of hydrotherapy by which she was thrown into a tub of ice water for periods of six to eight hours. During the agony of these ordeals, she chewed her lips to pieces.
After four months of “treatment”, her spirit had been broken. She appeared before the psychiatrists and agreed to “cooperate”. A careful Dr. Nicholson
immediately held a press conference to display his latest triumph. In a typical example of Communist self criticism” and “confession”, Frances Farmer gave her performance. “I was rude and disrespectful,” she told the reporters. “I was very, very sick.”
“I think this case demonstrates how successfully antisocial behavior can be modified,” stated Dr. Nicholson.
“Three months ago, this woman was mentally unresponsive, and today she is being returned to her family completely cured. This marks a significant victory for the mental hygiene movement in Washington.”
Because of her fame as a movie star, Frances Farmer was chosen to be publicly exhibited as an example of the triumph of Freudian theories.
PSYCHIATRISTS AS COMMISSARS
The power of the psychiatrists had mushroomed during the war, as psychiatrists were stationed with each unit, just as Communists commissars were placed in each combat unit of the Red Army to identify and arrest any dissenters. As the sole victors of World War II, the [Communist] Jews rapidly extended the influence of psychotherapy over every aspect of American life.
In 1946, Harry Truman signed the National Mental Health Act, which brought “mental health” organizations into almost very community in America. These organizations quickly became local outposts of the State of Israel, seeking out and punishing those Americans who were afflicted with “the running sores of anti-Semitism”, as the Jewish Gestapo group, the Anti-Defamation League, characterized anyone who criticized the subversion of the American government by the State of Israel.
No sooner had Dr. Nicholson released Frances Farmer than he received anxious messages. The news that their victim was no longer imprisoned terrified the Hollywood Communists. Dr. Nicholson was instructed to seize her and return her to Steilacoom. Her freedom had lasted less than two weeks. She was now to endure six years of concentrated treatment intended for only one purpose: To destroy her mind so that she would never be able to identify the Hollywood Communists. She was immediately put back on
the weekly schedule of shock treatments.
Besides enduring the weekly shock treatments, Frances Farmer, who had been consigned back to Steilacoom at a court hearing at which she was not even present, now became the victim of a new operation, the CIA
LSD experiments. For more than a year, Frances Farmer received daily doses of LSD, as well as the weekly shock treatments.
LOBOTOMY
Despite this cruel regimen, her tormentors were dismayed to find that her brain had not been destroyed. There remained one final horror for her, a treatment which was guaranteed to destroy the brain of anyone. This was prefrontal lobotomy, which in every case had totally destroyed the rational capacity of its victims. A Portuguese doctor, Edgar Muniz, developed this technique for “curing mental illness” in 1935. For this contribution to human well-being, he received the Nobel Prize in 1949.
Hundreds of thousands of lobotomies were performed in Europe and the United States. Dr. Walter Freeman, head of The Dept. of Neurology at Georgetown University, became an enthusiastic advocate of prefrontal lobotomy after studying with Muniz. He refined Muniz’ technique by inserting an ice-pick type of instrument under the eyelid into the brain, and severing the nerve from the cortex to the thalamus which directed rational thought.
This turned the human victim into a vegetable. Presto! No more anger, no more protest. Instead, there was meek compliance with any order. Deciding it might be more prudent to practice his technique away from Washington, Dr. Freeman went to Spencer State Hospital at Spencer, W. Va. The
Jewish doctors at this institution lined up thirty-five women patients, and in a brilliant display of virtuosity, he lobotomized them one after the other.
Learning of this triumph, the CIA asked him to go to Steilacoom to lobotomize Frances Farmer. As a cover, he first lobotomized twelve other women patients. Frances Farmer was then brought in, and told that the doctor wished to examine her. To attendants seized her by the arms, and Dr. Freeman, left, quickly inserted the ice pick into her brain. Two seconds later, Frances Farmer had become a human vegetable, her memory destroyed and her brain barely functioning, she was no longer a threat to the Hollywood
Communist conspirators.
A few months later, satisfied that her memory was gone, the CIA authorized Dr. Nicholson to release Frances Farmer. Her years of horror were over. On March 23, 1950, she left Steilacoom. She was only thirty-six years old.
Despite her ordeal, some traces of her former beauty remained, but when she tried to resume her acting career, she found she could not remember lines or follow directions. She died alone and in poverty in Indianapolis a few years later. Yet, even today, those who ordered her torture and destruction still fear the mention of her name. Not only does the blackout of her films remain in effect, but William Arnold found no one in Hollywood willing to be quoted about her fate.
We know the fate of Frank Olson and Frances Farmer only because those dedicated to their memories spent years fighting to uncover their tragic stories. We do not know the fate of many thousands of other victims of the Jewish pseudo-science of psychotherapy, because no one mourns them or remembers their names. They, too, were done to death by drug overdoses, shock treatments, or the Freeman ice-pick treatment. We must act at once to save thousands of other potential victims from the Jewish terrorists. We
must outlaw electric shock treatments as humane nations have done; we must outlaw the practice of pseudo-therapy such as psychoanalysis, ice-pick in the brain, and indiscriminate use of LSD and other drugs in the mental institutions.
Unless we act quickly, thousands more will die, the victims of Jewish sadism and Freud’s poisonous legacy. This [Cabalist] Jew converted the shameless charlatanism of a few eighteenth-century necromancers into a worldwide system for “treating the mentally ill”, solely because of his anti-gentilism and his hatred of Christ. Freud gave the [Cabalist] Jews their most powerful weapon against us. We must stop them now.
——
Source: Eustace Mullins,
I was reading a collection of anecdotes and comments a few months ago from people who had quit taking anti-depressants and were experiencing what seemed awful and permanent side effects. Neural light flashes, often the person describes a complete lack of connection to previous thought patterns and emotional attachments.
As far as these withdrawal symptoms go, the doctors seem unaware and divorced from these extreme side effects. And if the side effect is complete destruction of a person’s “passions” in life, then a psychologist/psychiatrist obviously ought to be concerned.
One former antidepressant taker stated her doctor had heard from colleagues of some of these symptoms. That’s kind of statement that borders om actual concern for a patient.
If these side effect upon termination of the drug are typical, then it sounds like a ride on the serotonin uptake inhibition highway has no exit ramps available, and apparently leads to a dead end. I do remember my thereapist LCSW step father would tell me about the importance of staying on it for a period of time before efficacy, and transversely, the danger of suddenly stopping
Luckily, we have such a vivacious, inspiring, and engaging society to uplift our spirits. One struggles to think of what could possibly cause one’s mood to sour enough to even consider taking such a drug.
“I have absolutely no pleasure in the stimulants in which I sometimes so madly indulge. It has not been in the pursuit of pleasure that I have periled life and reputation and reason. It has been the desperate attempt to escape from torturing memories, from a sense of insupportable loneliness and a dread of some strange impending doom”- Edgar Allen Poe
“I had someone at the Houston police station shoot me with heroin so I could do a story about it. The experience was a special kind of hell. I came out understanding full well how one could be addicted to ‘smack,’ and quickly”- Dan Rather
“I drink to make other people interesting”- Charles Bukowski
“Cocaine is God’s way of telling you that you are making too much money”-Robin Williams
Dan Rather is a “special kind” of moron — of course people get addicted because of the euphoric high, which takes them to ‘another place’ where their problems no longer matter; probably nearly all of them realize this when they are coming down — but only the ones with enough holistic mental strength (left) are able to act on this realization, and refrain in order to break this psychological addiction, which avoids physical addiction — with powerful opioids like heroin et al, there isn’t much time because physical addiction happens fairly quickly.
Back in my 20s i decided I was smoking too much pot too often and, most importantly, for the wrong reasons — so I just quit from one day to the next — and that was it.
You might be on to something. I have often wondered how people could be oblivious to USG hijinx and fake media that should be apparent to anyone paying attention.
I wouldn’t put anything past our controllers. If they can pull off the covid hoax, they can certainly put drugs in the water supply.
THEY HAVE! Fluoride!
It helps to “dumb-down” the population!
Don’t be fooled, this FLUORIDE is a WASTE PRODUCT
Fluoride: How A Toxic Poison Ended Up In Our Water Supply
Around 1945, local water treatment facilities began to add sodium fluoride to our water supply.
The first thing you should know is that the fluoride they put in our drinking water is not a pharmaceutical grade additive.
It is an industrial waste byproduct.
As aluminum production increased in the first half of the twentieth century, it became necessary to find somewhere to put the fluoride. Manufacturers could no longer dump it into rivers or landfills, because it was poisoning crops and making livestock sick. Francis Frary, chief scientist for ALCOA, had an idea. He commissioned Gerald Cox at the Mellon Institute, to conduct research regarding the benefits of adding fluoride to the water supply. The Mellon Institute was frequently hired by big business to produce research that supported their industries, and for several decades they produced research showing that asbestos was safe and did not cause cancer.
They also produced reports assuring everyone that fluoride was not toxic and would be beneficial to add to our drinking water for healthy teeth.
Another proponent of the safety of fluoride at that time was scientist Harold Hodge, who was later revealed to to have been part of the the Human Radiation Experiment; injecting test subjects with plutonium and uranium in 1945-46. This was documented by pulitzer prize winning reporter Eileen Welsonne in The Plutonium Files.
Hodge was also chief toxicologist of The Manhattan Project and fluoride was a key component in the production of the atom bomb. His studies were conducted with a bias toward proving fluoride safe, which would protect the government and industry from lawsuits.
The “research science” done to support water fluoridation was underwritten by these massive companies:
Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA)
Aluminum Company of Canada
American Petroleum Institute
Dupont
Kaiser Aluminum
Reynolds Steel
US Steel
National Institute of Dental Research
Convincing the general public that we need to add fluoride to our water supply was one of the most sophisticated cons of all time. It created a multi-billion dollar industry and enabled manufacturers to sell this worthless toxic byproduct of aluminum to local municipalities for a profit.
PR master Edward Bernays also known as “The Father of Spin” created the PR campaign to sell fluoride to the nation as an additive “recommended by your doctor and dentist for healthy teeth”. He was a pioneer of modern propaganda and used the theories of mass psychology and persuasion to suit the needs of corporate and political organizations.
Bernays even created marketing campaigns for tobacco companies using the doctor and dentist endorsement, like the one on the right.
He even wrote a book called Propaganda and another one called Public Relations. For you trivia buffs, he was also Sigmund Freud’s nephew.
Please, everyone. Go to this site and really take some time to peruse. I am posting just one article, but the site contains years of documentation on the absolute FRAUD and MALFEASANCE…AND…CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY of Psychiatry and the absolutely POISONOUS and RUINOUS neurotoxins they hand out like candy. PSYCHIATRISTS are NOT REAL “DOCTORS!” They are WAY beyond just QUACKS. They are EVIL INCARNATE PHONY IMPOSTERS, masquerading as doctors!! Psychiatry is NOT MEDICINE or SCIENCE. IT IS EUGENICS AND GENOCIDE!!!
HERE:
https://ahrp.org/follow-up-antipsychotics-psychiatrys-disregard-for-the-life-threatening-hazards/
The luciferian monsters are poisoning the world since millennia. This utter vermin has done so ever since it set foot on American soil and, ever since operated only with one goal, destroy everything that we the Christians have created and built. A sad inventory !!!
I think a large part of the problem is the romanticization of mental illness, and the destigmatization of suicide. Not too long ago suicide was considered a scandal, but today there are people who think it’s courageous.
As well as avoiding the drugs I’d also avoid psychotherapy. Imagine these drs having all that information on you, especially if you happen to care about truth and justice. Yesterday’s incarceration and drugging of the ‘insane’ will be tomorrow’s harvesting of their organs, especially if they’re uncovid-vaccinated.
Even with the best intentioned shrink, consider the duration of time between your first trauma and the first symptoms, and how much time it would take to clearly explain all that to a shrink, versus just keeping a point form timeline and occasionally referring back to it. Over time your own patterns will emerge, and solutions will occur to you.