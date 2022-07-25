Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

Woke dance school drops ballet from auditions as it is ‘white’ and ‘elitist’

July 25, 2022

PHOTO: The Guardian/Tyrone Singleton

Northern School of Contemporary Dance reviews ballet art form as part of a diversity drive

By Craig Simpson | 16 July 2022

TELEGRAPH — Ballet has been dropped from auditions at a leading dance school as staff say it is rooted in “white European ideas”.

The Northern School of Contemporary Dance (NSCD), which aims to be a “progressive institution”, has reviewed the “elitist” art form as part of a diversity drive that has seen the introduction of new policies relating to gender and race.

Ballet has been ditched as a requirement for school-entry auditions because of its “contentious nature”, with teaching staff explaining that the traditional mode of dance comes with the baggage of “white European ideas”.

The centuries-old art form was seen as being a barrier to inclusion because of the exclusionary financial burden of taking classes, and also because of its idealising of certain European body shapes, and division of roles along gender lines. […]

                    
 

1 Comment on Woke dance school drops ballet from auditions as it is 'white' and 'elitist'

  1. The standard of high level culture was established by Europeans in science, literature, music, architecture, and yes dance by at least a two hundred years ago. To see these accomplishments falling like dominoes with no counter attack, leads me to believe the saboteurs of this once high culture are knuckle dragging, beetle-browed Marxists. And that white people have become lazy, dumbed down cretins whose end will be without a whimper.

Winter Watch
