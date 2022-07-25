Woke dance school drops ballet from auditions as it is ‘white’ and ‘elitist’

Northern School of Contemporary Dance reviews ballet art form as part of a diversity drive

By Craig Simpson | 16 July 2022

TELEGRAPH — Ballet has been dropped from auditions at a leading dance school as staff say it is rooted in “white European ideas”.

The Northern School of Contemporary Dance (NSCD), which aims to be a “progressive institution”, has reviewed the “elitist” art form as part of a diversity drive that has seen the introduction of new policies relating to gender and race.

Ballet has been ditched as a requirement for school-entry auditions because of its “contentious nature”, with teaching staff explaining that the traditional mode of dance comes with the baggage of “white European ideas”.

The centuries-old art form was seen as being a barrier to inclusion because of the exclusionary financial burden of taking classes, and also because of its idealising of certain European body shapes, and division of roles along gender lines. […]