A Flood of Repossessed Vehicles Poised to Hit the Used-Car Market

Now is one of the worst times ever to buy a car. Wait six months or a year and things will be different.

By Mike Shedlock | 24 July 2022

MISH TALK — A pair of excellent Tweet threads explain what is happing with car prices and pending repossessions.

There has never been a worst time in the last 30 years to buy a vehicle. Within the span of 2 years, cars went from being the largest depreciating asset one owned, to doing better than most of our stock portfolios, and I’ll explain exactly why🧵

— Sully (@SullyOmarr) July 21, 2022