The Use of the Neurotoxin Fluoride for Influencing Brain Function

Before I finally emerged from the ranks of the pajama people, I had a brother who served the role of the “tin foil hatter” in the family. He had a number of observations that I now recognize as truths. I used to chortle and scoff at him in the manner of the typical PJ. One of his topics was the evils of fluoride.

The continued use of fluoride in drinking water illustrates just how nasty and malevolent the criminals who rule the United States are. Only 2% of Europe fluoridates water. Fluoride is banned in China, where studies on large populations showed an I.Q. decrease. Parts of Canada have also banned it, as well as Japan and Israel.

Although some states and locales in the U.S. have chosen to stop adding fluoride to tap water, the response has been slow. Meanwhile, scientific studies showing its negative affects continue to be produced. The world’s oldest and most prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, classified fluoride as a neurotoxin and placed it in the same dangerous category as arsenic, lead and mercury.

Could fluoride be a primary cause for the zombies and the phenomenon of the chortling dumb dumb? On a personal note, for the last 10 years I have lived in locations that do not use fluoride. Since the change, I have to say that my brain is much more alert. Perhaps a better descriptive is that I’m much more aware.

The other toxins I have largely removed myself from is that of the Hollywood entertainment industry and the American lugenpresse complex.

Indeed, evidence shows that fluoride damages the brain’s hippocampus, the area needed for memory and the learning of new behavior. People are still able to function normally, as the parts undamaged regulate repetitive learned behavior, with frequent memory repetitions, but little new information being processed. This makes people more susceptible to propaganda through the repetitive displays of imagery.

A Harvard report showed its findings from a meta-analyses of 27 studies published over 22 years that collectively suggest an inverse association between high fluoride exposure and children’s intelligence. The results suggest that fluoride may be a developmental neurotoxin that affects brain development at exposures much below those that can cause toxicity in adults.

Results continually showed that higher prenatal fluoride exposure was linked to lower scores on tests of cognitive function in children at age 4 and then again between ages 6 and 12.

Fluoride can accumulate and calcify on the pineal gland, blocking its effectiveness, and these deposits can get worse as we age. A blocked pineal gland could lead to things like trouble sleeping or weight gain. One study even suggests toxic calcification could lead to early onset of puberty in girls.

Yet another study links water fluoridation to higher ADHD rates.

Fluoride, like bromide, is in the family of halogens. For over 50 years, the American Dental Association has advocated the addition of fluoride to drinking water as a preventative measure against dental cavities. However, there is much evidence to suggest that fluoride added to the water supply is ineffective at preventing cavities. A study in New Zealand found that there was no difference in tooth decay rates between the fluoridated and the non-fluoridated areas. This study has been repeated elsewhere.

Soybean Oil

A study is published in Endocrinology, a scientific journal, shows that when soybean oil is fed to mice it has major impact on their hypothalamus, an area of the brain crucial for regulating mood and behavior.

More worryingly, it even affected over 100 of the mice’s genes, including one for controlling oxytocin, the love and bonding hormone. Soybean-fed mice showed lower levels of oxytocin in the hypothalamus. Other genes affected had to do with metabolic and hormone pathways, including the insulin pathway, synonymous with diabetes. There was also upregulation of genes associated with anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia.

Considering the evidence, the authors believe that soybean oil could also increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and autism.