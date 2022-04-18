Nesta Webster in Plot Against Civilization describes the formula used to reduce society to primitive states, “The conspirators blocked food supplies and held up National Assembly reforms. On July 22, 1789, a (false flag) incident called the “Great Fear” was instigated whereby unknown ‘messengers’ arrived in towns all over France calling on the people to arm themselves as ‘brigands are coming.’” Then, under a false edict from the King, they were instructed to burn the chateaus.

At the same time in 1789, Masonic plotters purchased and hoarded grain, thus setting off hunger in critical parts of France, such as Paris.

The formula looks to be applied in spades today. As is generally known, at least to our readers, the world is facing serious shortages of planting fertilizer as a result of ill conceived Sub-Zero inflicted sanctions against major producers, Russia and Belarus.

In what can only be called highly suspicious timing comes a service policy instituted by Union Pacific that removes cars from multiple commodity groups to “maintain fluidity” and “reduce inventories”. This has impacted CF Industries who states it’s delivery of essential fertilizer is reduced by 20% of normal to complete spring plantings.

Keep in mind that the ownership of many key corporations is controlled by a directorate of large fund run shareholders such as Blackrock. Although these entities act like Eddie Haskell, we hold that the control over such ad hoc and on the surface strange corporate decisions comes from this source.

Seemingly “out of the blue” the US is being hit with a avian bird flu outbreak. So far 1.3% of all US chickens have been affected, and 6% of the US turkey flock. The bird flu tsunami wave across 27 states has infected 27 million chickens and turkeys, forcing farmers to “depopulate” or cull flocks to prevent spreading.

Isn’t it astonishing how the globe is being literally impacted by influenza on demand. Coinkydink?

A staple-chicken breast prices have spiked higher.

Egg prices have gone off the charts.

We have been watching the natural gas situation in Europe and Germany with interest. It seems to fit the sub-zero formula described above.

Drought conditions in the US are serious west of the Missouri River at Omaha to the Pacific Coast – Current drought monitor.

Overlaid against this is the emptying of Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Lake Powell – Glen Canyon Dam storage on 4/10/2022 was 5,800,895 acre-feet. This represents 43% of typical storage level for this date, based on the last 30 years of data. Lake Mead – Hoover Dam storage on 4/10/2022 was 8,386,733 acre-feet. This represents 54% of typical storage level for this date, based on the last 30 years of data.

Colorado river snowpack is 73.8% of average now. Insufficient runoff has put the reservoir on a quick and dangerous descent to 3,490 feet of elevation – a water level so low that Glen Canyon Dam’s hydropower turbines can no longer operate. A key part of the Western power grid would be lost. the only way millions of acre-feet of Colorado River water can flow past the dam and downstream to sustain Lake Mead – the reservoir on which Arizona relies – is through four bypass tubes, which have never handled that kind of volume, particularly for an extended period.

The proposed stop gap is a release of just 7 million acre-feet from Powell to Mead this water year, which ends in September, instead of the 7.48 million acre-feet.

The Colorado River system provides water to 40 million people in seven states. It irrigates up to 5.5 million acres. It supports about $1.5 trillion in economic activity.

Reservoir conditions in California are dry and low. This could trigger hydroelectric power plants to shut down during the worst part of wildfire season. In northern California, Lake Shasta is 38% full, Lark Orville 49% and Folsom Lake 65%.

Drought is a contributor to other perfect storm conditions, such as an increase in wildfires.

Extreme heat even in normal conditions can also impact the nation’s electrical system, potentially leaving tens of millions of people without air conditioning and other essential services. Higher air temperatures are anticipated in the summer months. Those higher temperatures can simultaneously increase people’s demand for electricity for cooling (air conditioning).

“Rolling blackouts occur when a state’s ability to generate electricity dips so low that operators have no choice but to curtail electricity service for customers in order to maintain the balance between supply and demand,” according to NC State University.

Blackouts that result from or result in power stations tripping, which is particularly difficult to recover from quickly. Outages may last from a few minutes to a few weeks, depending on the nature of the blackout and the configuration of the electrical network.

Much of the U.S. electric grid legacy was built in the 1950s and ’60s. Protective relays and fuses are used to automatically detect overloads and to disconnect circuits at risk of damage.

Restoring power after a wide-area outage can be difficult, as power stations need to be brought back online. Normally, this is done with the help of power from the rest of the grid.

We will follow with how the draconian and highly disruptive Chinese lockdown ties into this plot against civilization.