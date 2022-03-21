Judge Allows $2.7B Lawsuit Against Fox News for Reporting on Election Fraud to Move Forward

NOTE FROM WINTER WATCH EDITOR: The following article (excerpt) is for informational purposes only. It’s is by no means an endorsement of the article or of ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine. It’s typical of the media’s canned narrative on 2020 election fraud.

Fox News Won’t be Getting out of a $2.7 Billion Lawsuit over its Rigged Voting Machine Claims

An election technology company’s case against Fox News can move forward, with a judge finding ‘substantial basis’ for the claim that Murdoch’s network ‘evinced a reckless disregard for the truth.’

By Charlotte Klein | 9 March 2022

VANITY FAIR — An election technology company suing Fox News for airing false claims about its role in the 2020 election notched a win yesterday, as a New York judge said much of Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation case against the network can proceed. There is “substantial basis” for the claim “that, at a minimum, Fox News turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims about [Smartmatic], unprecedented in the history of American elections, so inherently improbable that it evinced a reckless disregard for the truth,” Judge David Cohen [Democrat Party, elected to the bench in November 2020] wrote in a 61-page ruling.

Smartmatic last year filed a suit against Fox News and Fox Business Network, naming current and former network stars Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, and Lou Dobbs as defendants. The election technology company accused them of damaging its reputation and business with false claims broadcast in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The claims aired on Fox served to bolster Donald Trump’s democracy-defying attempt to explain away his loss to Joe Biden by blaming it on faulty or rigged voting machines. The suit—one of two massive defamation suits Rupert Murdoch’s empire is battling as a result of its conspiracy-addled election coverage—also targeted former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, both of whom peddled pro-Trump conspiracy theories about Smartmatic’s voting machines on Fox programs.

Cohen on Tuesday rejected efforts by Fox Corp, Bartiromo, and Dobbs to dismiss Smartmatic’s claims against them. Pirro, however, prevailed. The judge dismissed all claims against her because the anchor, despite asserting on her program that Democrats “stole votes,” did not specifically blame Smartmatic’s software. The judge also dismissed defamation claims against Powell due to a lack of jurisdiction, and most of the claims against Giuliani. But some parts of Smartmatic’s case against the former New York City mayor were allowed to proceed, The New York Times noted. […]