LPGA Superstar Nelly Korda, 23, Sidelined With Blood Clot

March 21, 2022 Winter Watch Around the Web, US News 0

PHOTO: North County Daily Star

By Jeff Smith | 13 March 2022

PRO GOLF WEEKLY  — Three weeks ahead of the LPGA’s first major, Nelly Korda is being treated for a blood clot in her right arm.

The world No. 2, and reigning Olympic gold medalist, revealed the disturbing news on Instagram. …

Korda was reportedly vacccinated ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. A blood clot is one of the more serious side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. Last month, both the CDC and Pfizer posted PSAs, which some criticized as an attempt to normalize a serious medical condition. […]

                    
 

