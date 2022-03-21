LPGA Superstar Nelly Korda, 23, Sidelined With Blood Clot

By Jeff Smith | 13 March 2022

PRO GOLF WEEKLY — Three weeks ahead of the LPGA’s first major, Nelly Korda is being treated for a blood clot in her right arm.

The world No. 2, and reigning Olympic gold medalist, revealed the disturbing news on Instagram. …

Korda was reportedly vacccinated ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. A blood clot is one of the more serious side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. Last month, both the CDC and Pfizer posted PSAs, which some criticized as an attempt to normalize a serious medical condition. […]

#DYK that anyone can develop a blood clot? Whether you’re an athlete or a fan, don’t let a blood clot ruin the big game this weekend. Learn how to protect your health: https://t.co/yutLTviNR8. — CDC (@CDCgov) February 10, 2022