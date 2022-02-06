Was Albert DeSalvo the Lone Boston Strangler?

The case of Albert DeSalvo, the suspected Boston Strangler, lends new meaning to the words “sketchy” and “star chamber justice.”

Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Albert DeSalvo (1931- 1973) was in and out of trouble with the police from an early age.

Between 1962 and 1964, DeSalvo admitted to raping and murdering 13 women in Boston.

Things Didn’t Add Up from the Get Go

DeSalvo tortured animals as a child, and began shoplifting and stealing in early adolescence, frequently crossing paths with the law.

In November 1943, 12-year-old DeSalvo was arrested for the first time, charged with battery and robbery.

The following month he was sent to the Lyman School for Boys.

In August 1946, he returned to the Lyman School for stealing an automobile.

Military Service

After completing his second sentence, DeSalvo lengthy criminal record and all joined the Army. He was honorably discharged after his first tour of duty. He re-enlisted and, in spite of being tried in a court-martial, DeSalvo was again honorably discharged. DeSalvo served as a Military Police Sergeant with the 2nd Squadron, 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

“Honorably” discharged from military twice: once for not obeying orders, and the second time for molesting a 9-year-old girl. He was not prosecuted for that offense.

In 1957, DeSalvo spent spent two months in a VA hospital. In 1958, he was convicted three times of breaking and entering but received suspended sentences. How does that work?

How is it that a recidivist criminal with a court martial is honorarily discharged twice and ends up serving as a military police sergeant?

We would offer our theory that at this point, the powers that be offered DeSalvio a role in a trauma-based psychological operation to stay out of prison.

The next stage is par for the course for this genre of criminals. He openly admitted to committing a series of breaking and entering, assault and battery and rape. The star chamber sistema once again slapped his hands lightly.

This Unsolved Mystery gives good background on aspects on the case.

He confessed his guilt for the “Boston Strangler” murders to his attorney F. Lee Bailey. DeSalvo was found guilty of the assaults, not murder. No one was actually tried for the Boston murders. Moreover, there was no physical evidence to substantiate his confession.

The women killed by “The Strangler” were of widely varying ages, social strata and ethnicities, and their deaths involved inconsistent modus operandi. Almost all print sources agree that Albert was “hyper-sexualized”.

Former FBI profiler Robert Ressler said, “You’re putting together so many different patterns [regarding the Boston Strangler murders] that it’s inconceivable behaviorally that all these could fit one individual.”

There did not seem to be a consistent pattern to the killings. The first six, the ninth and 11th victims were all elderly women. Sullivan was 19, and the other four murdered women were in their early 20s. Some were strangled by hand, others with articles of their clothing. One was stabbed. Some had been raped, some had been sexually abused with household objects.

Several followers of the case have also declared DeSalvo’s fellow inmate George Nassar to be the real Strangler, claiming that he fed details of the murders to DeSalvo. DeSalvo, they speculated, knew that he would spend the rest of his life in jail for the “Green Man” attacks, and “confessed” so that Nassar could collect reward money that they would split — thus providing support to DeSalvo’s wife and two children.

Another motive was his tremendous need for notoriety. DeSalvo hoped that the case would make him world-famous.

Prison psychiatrist Robey testified that “Albert so badly wanted to be The Strangler.”

Star Chamber Crew Takes Over

Smoking gun that something is not right: Only after he was charged with rape did he give a detailed confession of his activities as the Boston Strangler, both under hypnosis induced by the infamous William Joseph Bryan and also without hypnosis during interviews with Assistant Attorney General John Bottomly.

To understand just how sketchy this was, read our post “William Joseph Bryan: Sirhan’s Handler and Set-Up Miastro Extraordinaire.” Bryan was the CIA’s leading MK Ultra mind control handler and had been involved with a number of projects. Bailey brought Bryan in.

Bryan’s career as an operative was discussed in a recent podcast: William Ramsey and Russ Winter Discuss Mind Control

I would suggest without an understanding of Bryan you are in the dark on these cases. In fact an understanding of the other characters referred to in this post will give you a richer template of what’s going down.

Bottomly was a real estate lawyer who had suddenly been appointed Assistant Attorney General and headed the Strangler Bureau. On the day of the arranged interview of DeSalvio, Bottomly excluded the other two police interviewers and spoke with DeSalvio alone for two hours.

He then continued to do interviews alone for 52 hours, again excluding the police, and then refused to make the recordings available, instead concocting a written script. Then, the recordings were “lost.”

A disinformational bestseller book call “Boston Strangler” by Gerold Frank was put together based on the Bottomly transcripts, not his own in-person DeSalvo interviews. His book provides no set of end notes or sources. We learn the FBI sought out Frank after he helped in their railroading of James Earl Ray.

Frank was writing the conventional narrative for the Sistema in the Earl Ray case. From Probe, “James Earl Ray Did Not Kill MLK” by Lisa Pease (included on p.433-449 of The Assassinations edited by Jim DiEugenio and Lisa Pease), citing p.53-54 of Orders to Kill by William Pepper (1995):

One of the earliest books written on the James Earl Ray case was one by Gerold Frank. William Pepper, Ray’s attorney, in his book Orders to Kill, quoted from an FBI memo from Assistant Director Cartha DeLoach to Hoover’s close confidant, Clyde Tolson: Now that Ray has been convicted and is serving a 99-year sentence, I would like to suggest that the Director allow us to choose a friendly, capable author or the Reader’s Digest, and proceed with a book based on the case. The next day, DeLoach followed up on his own suggestion with this: If the Director approves, we have in mind considering cooperating in the preparation of a book with either the Reader’s Digest or author Gerold Frank. … Frank, is a well-known author, whose most recent book is The Boston Strangler. Frank is already working on a book on the Ray case and has asked the Bureau’s cooperation in the preparation of the book on a number of occasions. We have nothing derogatory on him in our files, and our relationship with him has been excellent.

But Elaine and Daniel Sharp, lawyers for the two families, have uncovered transcripts from DeSalvo’s first tape-recorded confessions, in 1965, suggested that he was unfamiliar with many facts of the killings and got some of the most basic ones wrong.

Susan Kelly wrote a book, ”The Boston Stranglers,” concluding that there were at least six killers — perhaps including DeSalvo, perhaps not. Kelly pointed out that DeSalvo got much of the information in his confessions from lawyers and police officials. His chief interrogator, Bottomly, even showed him pictures of the crime scene, Kelly wrote.

Kelly stated that in the case of Beverly Samans, a man gave a very detailed and accurate confession to her murder, far more so than did DeSalvo. This suspect was arrested but cut loose by a judge for reasons that were never explained.

There was a great number of pieces of physical evidence to connect Roy Smith to the murder of Bessie Goldberg but nothing to suggest he had anything to do with any of the other deaths.

Writer Gerald Posner, who reviewed a police analysis of the DeSalvo interrogations for an article in Talk magazine, says that of 63 assertions made by DeSalvo in his confession, 38 could have come from other sources. Of the other 25, Posner said DeSalvo got more facts wrong than he got right.

For his 1967 trial, DeSalvo’s mental state was evaluated by Dr. Harry Kozol, a neurologist who had established the first sex-offender treatment center in Massachusetts.

Kozol directed a state treatment center for the psychotic and dangerous, where he treated rapists, murderers and other violent criminals, including DeSalvo and Patty Hearst. F Lee Bailey was Hearst’s attorney as well as DeSalvo’s.

Regarding the Patty Hearst case, our theory is that the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA) was more manufactured cointelpro.

After a single jail interview, Hearst tried to have Kozol removed from the case, claiming he was abusive.

Kozol interviewed Hearst five times and concluded that she was a product of an unhappy childhood, resentful of her wealthy socialite parents and disenchanted with her fiancé, with whom she lived before being kidnapped.

At the time she was abducted, Kozol said, Hearst was “embittered, discouraged, unhappy and ready to lash out.” In sum, she was “a rebel in search of a cause” — a characterization so apt the prosecutor reprised it in his closing argument — “and that cause found her.”

When Kozol testified, the journalist Shana Alexander wrote, Hearst turned “the dead white color of a fish’s belly.”

DeSalvo was killed in prison in 1973, after being sentenced to life. He was killed by the Winter Hill Gang, which had ties to the FBI. Gang member Whitey Bulgar has been proposed as a mind kontrol operative.

Even though he originally went to a mental hospital and feared prison, DeSalvo escaped and was subsequently incarcerated in what is now known as the much tougher MCI-Cedar Junction prison in Massachusetts, formerly Walpole.

In November 1973, he got word to his doctor, Ames Robey, and journalist Steve Dunleavy, that he needed to see them urgently. DeSalvo had something important to say about the Boston Strangler murders. The night before they were to meet, however, DeSalvo was stabbed to death. The draft of his book was never found.

When Richard, his own brother, went to see Albert, George Nassar was always there acting as a handler, and Albert wouldn’t speak without his permission,” Elaine Sharp said.

Yes, by coincidence, Nassar and Desalvo were reunited at Walpole prison. Whodathunk? But in the last months of his life, DeSalvo seemed to be trying to break free of Nassar’s control.

One day, when Richard was visiting, he leaned across and asked, “Do you want to know who the real Boston Strangler is? He’s sitting right here.” Nassar’s face turned to stone.

Because of the level of maximum security in the prison, it is assumed that the killing had been planned with a degree of cooperation between employees and prisoners. The killer or killers would have had to penetrate six locked doors to access DeSalvio’s cell.

The autopsy was performed by Dr. Michael Baden, who participated in the so-called “Epstein autopsy” and came up with the bogus JFK magical bullet theory. [Source: Kelly, and what follows] Yes the rabbit holes keep popping up in this strange case.

Muddying the Water: Updates on Epstein, Rodney Reed and the Ever-Present Dr. Baden

Winter Watch Takeaway

In July 2013, authorities exhumed DeSalvo’s remains and confirmed a DNA match seminal fluid found at the rape and murder of Mary Sullivan. According Kelly, the blanket from Sullivan’s bed that the state lab tested first in 1964 was found then to have no sperm present.

Decades later, it was said to be untestable because of its state of physical deterioration. The authorities state that all of the other physical evidence in The Strangler murders has also deteriorated to the point that it’s beyond testing.

Regardless according to Massachusetts attorney general Martha Coakley he DNA finding “leaves no doubt that Albert DeSalvo was responsible for the brutal murder of Mary Sullivan”.The narrative after this was that “this solves all the Strangler cases.” However, even in the Sullivan case this may point to Desalvo being a rapist- which always seemed to be his preferred MO. Could there have been two involved?

As noted, there were far too many dubious sketchy Star Chamber actors involved for this to be what it seemed. In my research, I can’t ever recall so many spooks involved in a single case other than perhaps the JFK assassination. Thus, it’s hard to accept that DeSalvo was an independent or lone character in this crime spree.

Were women murdered in Boston by a terror Gladio team similar to the Brabant Killers in Belgium? Was this then organized around a serial killer patsy boogeyman for greater effect? DeSalvo was going to prison anyway.

I suspect they had the ample goods on him since his Army days. Were other unrelated cases just lumped in as we suspect happened in the Atlanta Child Killer case? I believe Susan Kelly is close to what actually transpired on the DeSalvo front.

Was he under mind control, like Sirhan Sirhan. This phrase was found in Sirhan’s notebook: “God help me … please help me. Salvo Di Di Salvo Dies Salvo.” William Joseph Bryan handled both. And why did Dr. Baden show up for the autopsy? Did DeSalvo slip out the back door a la Epstein perhaps?

