Agricultural commodity prices of late are hitting highs and have that Wiemar vibe to them. It goes without saying that high food prices and empty shelves leads to social disorder or worse. This seems very much from the agenda playbook of the kakistocrats aka sub-zeros. The ultimate goal is control through hunger- and shifting diets away from real food to more cheaper fake foods.

The choke hold is the cost of fertilizer which the food growing industry has become more and more dependent on. 1 ton of ammonia require 33 mmbtu natgas. Current natgas spot price is up to $30/mmbtu. Cost of this input to make 1 ton ammonia >$900/mt.

Russia To Ban Exports Of Ammonium Nitrate For Two Months Starting From Feb. 2 – Tass. This tit for tat follows the moves by the west to put more sanctions on Russia.

At the same time are more signs of curious coinkydinks:

(CNN) A fire that erupted Monday night at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, still poses a threat to the community Wednesday — and an evacuation radius remains in place, authorities said. The fire is still burning at the plant and the one-mile evacuation radius that has affected thousands of people is ongoing.

Fertilizer prices have risen as much as 300 percent in some areas, making 2022 preparations more difficult. Supply chain disruptions and trade duties put in place are also contributing to the rapidly rising prices. On February 7, 2022 the sub-zeros have instituted tougher training standards for truck drivers, which guarantees more labor shortages in that profession.

There will be a major push to grow more soybeans as fertilizer requirements are lower.

Burger King’s new plant-based protein burger, called the Impossible Whopper, is reportedly so popular that it has brought in more than $250 million from investors, including Bill Gates, and endorsements from sketchy celebrities, such as Ellen Degeneres, Miley Cyrus and Leonardo DiCaprio. My oh my, what all-star crew (/sarc).

This fast-food offering’s claim to fame is that it is good for you, its better for the environment (sans cow farts), it still “bleeds” when cooked, and it tastes somewhat like a good ol’ classic American hamburger.

And the push for more soy based food is on as contrived fertilizer shortages and inflation orchestrated by the sub-zeros all but guarantee a crop rotation to soybeans as it uses less fertilizer. This in turn will impact animal feed lots. More Gates inspired estrogen soy products are on the way and will be slipped into foods during the upcoming food inflations.

The “burger” contains the inclusion of a genetically modified plant-based hemoglobin, called soy leghemoglobin, according to the Impossible Whopper’s web page.

Soy protein contains genistein, a xenoestrogen that has been tied to breast and ovarian cancer in women and found to adversely affect sexual development in males, among many other negative effects.

Soy-based products are not health foods due to their sex-hormone disrupting properties. Also well documented is the presence of phyic acid, trypsin inhibitors, goitrogens, among others, which are often found in commercial American soy products due to the fact that westerners generally don’t ferment soy to remove these toxic substances as Asian cultures do.

The issue of whether soy in general is good for you at all has been widely debated.

Last year, the FDA revoked the health claim that soy protein reduces the risk of heart disease. And there are many contradicting reports about whether consumption of soy may be connected to increased cancer risk, particularly hormone-dependent cancers (like breast).

The issue of estrogen-laced foods for men seems pretty clear cut, unless your goal is to achieve a feminine, metro-sexual appearance and die young. Maintaining male testosterone is critical to preserving youthfulness as we age. When testosterone drops below 400 in aging males, there is a greater risk of premature aging, heart attack and stroke. Males should not want anything to do with hormones that artificially draw down testosterone. That is a no-go.

“Regenerative Times” concludes: “We are particularly concerned that a single patty of Impossible burger very likely contains a clinically active level of an estrogen booster designed for post-menopausal women.”

But even for post-menopausal women, this much estrogen regularly is problematic.

The Impossible Whopper has 44 mg of estrogen, and a regular Whopper has 2.5 ng of estrogen (no straw man fallacy comments please- we aren’t promoting regular Whoopers). Now, let me refresh your metric system. There are 1 million nanograms (ng) in one milligram (mg). That means an Impossible Whopper has 18 million times as much estrogen as a regular whopper, according to Tri-State Livestock News.

Forty-four milligrams of estrogen! By comparison, an entire month of estrogen tablets for transsexuals transitioning from male to female is 60 mg, and a year or so of that hormone regimen causes them to grow breasts, the penis and testicles to shrivel, and makes them infertile. So, in reality, this is a depopulation burger.

Just six glasses of soy milk per day provides enough estrogen for a man to grow boobies. That’s the equivalent of eating four Impossible Whoppers per day. You would have to eat 880 pounds of beef from an implanted steer to equal the amount of estrogen in one birth control pill.

The Impossible Whopper patty is made from 24 ingredients. The most important ingredient is soy protein. The Whopper patty has just one ingredient: beef.

The Impossible Whopper has 10 grams of usable protein, and the traditional Whopper has 22 grams of usable protein. So you would have to eat two and a quarter Impossible Whoppers to get the same protein in one regular Whopper. But that’s okay, because cow farts cause global warming or something.

If that’s not enough, you can sterilize yourself with exposure to plastics, which not only reduce testosterone but reduce sperm counts. But nobody is behind an agenda here you say? Nothing to see here, move along?

Tips for Aging Men to Maintain Male Hormones

Avoid Statins

Avoid Painkillers – Use healthy alternatives such as turmeric for pain

Avoid Fragrance – Fragrance often contains EDs, use essential oils

Dust & Vacuum – Use vacuum with HEPA filter Clean Regularly – Clean with vinegar, borax, baking soda

Clean Indoor Air – Large-leaf houseplants filter toxins from air

Avoid Thermal – Don’t take receipts or, if must, wash hands immediately after touching

Sweat To Detoxify – Exercise regularly