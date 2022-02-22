Freedom Convoy Driven Out of Ottawa, But Fight Against mRNA Jab Mandates Continues

News media during the last several days reported that the Freedom Convoy, a trucker-led protest against forced jabs in Canada, is now over.

Remaining “Freedom Convoy” big rigs are being towed from downtown Ottawa. This one is from Hartland, NB, which is a 900-km drive. pic.twitter.com/yNWrGzPp9x — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 20, 2022

It’s not over — even when it looks like it’s over.

Sure, cabalist tyrants can harrass them, intimidate them, mandate them, tax them, silence them, arrest them, shame them, gaslight them, poison them, exploit them and rig their elections, but they will always find ways to fight back.

Soon, I suspect, and for a long time to come, the tormentors will be longing for the days when resistance against jab mandates only involved flag waving, horn honking, jacuuzis on sidewalks and bouncy houses.

They’re fucking with “the little people,” the “working class.” Tyrants think they have absolute power over them, because they’ve sat idly by for so long while they’ve desicrated their sacred freedoms. Then, one day, they go to far. It appears that day was sometime last month, and it was long overdue.

Growing numbers of both the vaxxed and unvaxxed are coming together, irregardless of their poticial affiliation, to support bodily autonomy. Some are quite angry — especially those who trusted their institutions to guide and protect them.

Last summer, Big Pharma and health agency mucky mucks were finally forced to admit that mRNA vaccines not only fail to protect against Covid infection but also fail to stop transmission.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What this Fauci video “underscores” is that the jab doesn’t protect you or others. He admits that the level of infection is the same in both jabbed and non-jabbed people, and that both can equally spread infection to others. The claim that infected people who were jabbed and boosted had “minimally symptomic” Covid infections was widely disproved by Christmas. Despite this, he encourages local authorities to take regulatory action to mandate pointless jabs.

Every day evidence is building that the jabs are actually harming people. In fact, among some populations, the jab is undeniably riskier than the virus.

Employer-mandated forced jabs threaten people’s very survival — meaning their ability to earn a living, to pay their rent or mortgage, to put food on the table and care for their families. It doesn’t get any more personal than that.

Rather than concede and regroup, leaders like Biden and Trudeau are doubling and tripling down. They’re trying to keep a stranglehold on the population.

Around the world, they’re arresting protesters, hauling away trucks, seizing bank accounts, threatening and intimidating real journalists, fining people, firing people and issuing ominous-sounding memos about designating criticism of government as “domestic terrorism.”

The violent Ottawa police chief says he’s branching out and now his officers will combat “misinformation”. That starts with spying on journalists (he calls it “monitoring”). And in our case, it involved beating our reporter with a bat and shooting her. pic.twitter.com/N6BIcVBRWa — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022

This is true fascism.

At some point, the public — even law enforcement and military — will finally push back. It appears we may be reaching that inflection point — not in Ottawa mind you, but elsewhere.

Leaders everywhere would be well advised to tread lightly on the heartbeat of America, which is our country’s working class. They have all sorts of creative ways to protest. Keep in mind, these are the people who cut your hair, handle your luggage at the airport, service the brakes on your car and cook and serve your food at posh events.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The People’s Convoy is forming in California and preparing to depart for Washington, D.C. this week. The demonstration will begin in Barstow on Feb. 23 and end in D.C. on March 5. If you’re retired with an RV and making the trip, we’d love to hear from you.

In the meantime, elected overlords, you should keep in mind that back in November 52% of voters said they support workers refusing to comply with workplace requirements to get COVID-19 vaccines, according to Rasmussen, and support is growing. Who are these voters? Take moment and think about it.