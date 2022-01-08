Triple-Vaccinated More Than 4 Times as Likely to Test Positive for Omicron Than Unvaccinated, Data Shows

By Will Jones | 22 December 2021

THE DAILY SCEPTIC — According to early data published on Tuesday by the ONS [U.K.], the triple-vaccinated are 4.5 times as likely to test positive for a probable Omicron infection than the unvaccinated. The double-vaccinated, meanwhile, are 2.3 times as likely to have a probable Omicron infection.

The data from the ONS Infection Survey, while provisional, adds support to the claim that the Omicron variant has significant vaccine evading ability.

Note that this is the probability of an infection being Omicron given a person is infected, so it doesn’t tell us how likely a person is to test positive in the first place. This means it doesn’t tell us that the vaccines are making things worse overall, only that they are making it much more likely that a vaccinated person is infected with Omicron than another variant. In other words, it is a measure of how well Omicron evades the vaccines compared to Delta. The fact that the triple-vaccinated are much more likely to be infected with Omicron than the double-vaccinated confirms this vaccine evading ability. […]