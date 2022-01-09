Unvaxxed Aussies Told They Won’t be Allowed to Exercise or Go to Work

New lockdown in Northern Territory.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 6 January 2022

SUMMIT NEWS — Unvaccinated Australians in the Northern Territory have been put under a new lockdown during which they won’t be allowed to go outside to exercise or travel to work.

Yes, really.

The onerous new measures were announced by NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner in response to the detection of 256 new cases of COVID-19, including 27 cases of community transmission.

“The fully vaccinated can continue as they were. For people who are not vaccinated, lockdown rules will apply to everyone aged 16 and above,” Mr Gunner said.

The unvaccinated will be banned from traveling further than 30km from their home unless they’re traveling to hospital.

Gunner said that unjabbed Aussies in the region will be forbidden from taking an hour of outdoor exercise and won’t be allowed to travel to their job.

“Unlike previous lockdown rules, unvaccinated people will not be able to leave home to go to work or for exercise,” he asserted. […]