Seattle Police Officers Falsified Reports About Proud Boys Moving Toward ‘CHOP:’ Watchdog

By Zachary Stieber | 6 January 2022

THE EPOCH TIMES — Seattle police officers falsified a report of armed Proud Boys members heading toward the autonomous zone in the city in 2020, a watchdog found.

The Seattle Police Department abandoned a precinct on June 8, 2020, and activists soon after established an armed protest zone in the area known by some as CHOP.

That same day, officers over the radio said armed members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing group that has clashed with members of the far-left Antifa network, were heading towards the area where the autonomous zone cropped up.

“We’re going to be the one taking my group down around city hall to monitor the group of the Proud Boys gathering right now,” one officer told a dispatcher.

“Small group, possible Proud Boys. It looks like a few of them might be open carry,” another said.

A third officer later said one of the group was carrying a gun and that the group “is very boisterous tonight.” […]