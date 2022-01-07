The Aurora Batman Shooting: Sometimes Pictures are Louder than Words

Unlike more botched deceptions of the last few years, I have had much more difficulty dissecting the perp James Holmes used in the “Batman” shooting. If it was a straight hoax as opposed to a hybrid or a false flag, the Crime Syndicate employed in Holmes a first-class actor (far more skillful then the B teamers of late). I am willing to entertain Holmes as being a mind-controlled individual. The operators of this event seem to be a different A team crew, and best of class. Did one of the masters of this stagecraft retire, quit, or die after Aurora?

To garner background on the topic of mind controlled individuals being used in operations we would suggest this podcast and the linked posts as a good starting point.

I listened to several hours of the psychiatrist’s interview with Holmes, and did note a number of things that don’t add up. This strange interview is still up on You Tube. Virtually no independent non-MSM examination of Aurora exists today on You Tube.

Read: The Aurora Shooting: James Holmes’ Strange Psychiatric Interview

The Holmes trial was long and rather superficial, but certain evidence was introduced that was highly suspect. Most notable are the crime scene photos from the Arapaho County DA. There is no blood in the theater. The bullet trajectory angles shown don’t combine with the location of the “shooter” Holmes. The white markers are forensic tags, but as you will see in these photos, little sign of actual bullets. The fabric is pristine.

There were allegedly 12 dead and 58 non-fatal wounded from gunfire at this scene. In fact, there are enough alleged bullets (see photo #4) in these photos that one would expect blood everywhere. Where is it? The average gunshot victim requires 3.3 units of blood – this is almost 2 quarts. Thus there should be approximately 30 gallons of blood in the theater.

These are evidence photos presented at trial, meaning blood and carnage should not be cleaned up or censored for the sensibilities of the jury or viewer. How should a member of the jury process this “ëvidence”?

Here is more cartoon world forensics showing exit hallway. Note the bullet angles- see enlarged.– is this some kind of a farce? Given Holmes firing position (as diagrammed below by the DA), all these magic “bullets’ would have had to make a sharp angle turn and flatten trajectories to effect this pattern.

Par for the course, there was no CCTV footage out of the very modern theater. None from the emergency exit, none from inside the screening room, none from the lobby, none from the parking lot. Nothing clear ever emerged from a cell-phone camera. There was no footage from the mall either.

Read: Reminder: French Authorities Ordered Destruction of CCTV Images of Nice Terror Attack (UPDATE)

But next is the evidence photo of alleged bullet trajectories sprayed throughout. Did Holmes deploy an aerial jet pack and fly around like a cartoon fairy? Does this make any sense?

AR-15 with 5.56 ballistic demonstration starts at 1:10:

Second photo is a close up of shell casings marked on the floor, but where are the actual shells. If this was a trial photo would you as a jurist accept this as evidence of shell casings?

Various other “evidence photos” released by DA.

Winter Watch Takeway: If James Holmes was an actor, he is truly in a class of his own in terms of the staged deceptions. In this case I lean toward a mind controlled patsy similar to Sirhan Sirhan. But unlike Sirhan, Holmes is out of sight and locked away into the star chamber system. The scene in the theater itself is another poorly done and insulting staged deception. Holmes himself doesn’t remember a thing except an empty theater when he left.