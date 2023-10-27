So Far Robert Card Appears to be a Generic Gun Loving Conservative

October 27, 2023

Winter Watch Takeaway: No manifesto yet, just that he likes guns, and follows standard conservatives like Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk. 40 is quite old to suddenly develop schizophrenic voices. “Card” gives off that black magik phantom vibe though.

According to Newsweek, Maine murderer was immersed in RW hate culture.https://t.co/a7KP4AGsps — Randy (@RandySF45) October 26, 2023

Do the voices tell him to go shoot up innocents in a bowling alley? If “conservative, right wing” immersed in “hate culture” influenced Card heard voices wouldn’t they at least direct him towards a more logical high value target? Where are the real terrorists and assassins a la the 19th century? But no, it is always little kids and grandmas in a Wal Mart, grocery store, church, a parade route or bowling alley, etc.

We study evil here on Winter Watch, and believe real evil exists. But no actual evil human being is going overcome their inhibitions enough to shoot up innocents in this particular manner no matter how mentally ill. These perps sacrifice their lives for that? And there are no sickos in existence with these types of fetishes or fantasies. It doesn’t check off enough boxes and really didn’t combine or make any sense.