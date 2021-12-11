Thousands of service members miss Covid vaccination deadlines

The deadline is looming for the Army, while it has passed for other service branches. Some who have not received the shots could see their military careers come to an end.

By Phil McCausland | 7 December 2021

NBC NEWS — Thousands of active-duty service members have failed to comply with the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, raising the prospect that they will be forced to leave their positions or the military altogether.

The vaccination deadline for active-duty members of the armed services has passed for the Air Force, Navy and the Marine Corps. The Army’s deadline is Dec. 15.

Despite the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate, approximately 27,000 members of the Marines, Air Force, Space Force and the Navy are still considered unvaccinated. About 19,000 of the Army’s soldiers have yet to start the protocol with only a week left before that branch’s deadline.

An Army official with knowledge of the matter emphasized that records continue to be updated and that commanders are engaging their soldiers regarding their vaccination status.

“From my perspective, it’s a discipline issue,” said David Barno, a retired Army lieutenant general who led coalition forces in Afghanistan. “You’ve got thousands of troops who are essentially refusing a legal order to take the vaccine — I’ve never seen anything like that happen before. It’s very unsettling.” […]