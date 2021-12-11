Russ Winter Rejoins Don Jeffries to Discuss Cointelpro aka Faked White Supremacist Terrorism

Unfortunately we lost 60% of our show because of recording and technical issues with the platform. About twenty-five minutes was salvaged starting at 2:15 (skip 4:26 to 7:35, restart). Conversations with Don Jeffries are always insightful and lively so the saved portion is worth a listen.

In it we circle back to Charlottesville again as the fonte of the glow worm cointelpro fake optics set up of the patriot movement in the US and replayed in the January 6th Capital Hill event. The Jussie Smolett case is not isolated but part of a larger psyops that isn’t always well executed.

