The Marquis de Sade: A Philosophical Godfather of the New Underworld Order?

The Marquis de Sade (1740-1814) was a French aristocrat who arrived on the scene during the “do as thou wilt,” “I am a chosen God,” satanic/discordian outbreak that accompanied the Enlightenment period. Sade claimed to be a proponent of absolute freedom unrestrained by morality, religion or law. The words sadist and sadism are derived from his name.

The late 18th century was fertile ground for similar, deviant, Luciferian-control philosophies, such as Illuminism and Frankism, topics Winter Watch has covered at length.

Sade’s modus operandi of operating with henchman and flying monkeys is an overlooked part of the story. We have reported repeatedly a central theme that bands of deviants organize their crimes, and are procuring and developing (through mind control) powerful people in their ponerological sistema. This was discussed in yesterday’s podcast William Ramsey and Russ Winter Discuss Mind Control.

Cover ups are involved and the “conspiracy theory” label is invoked to thwart investigation into these crimes.

As a youth Sade was sent to the Jesuit college of Lycée Louis-le-Grand in Paris for four years. There, he was subjected to “severe corporal punishment,” including “flagellation.” This is fundamentally how trauma based mind control works to create dissociative personality. He “spent the rest of his adult life obsessed with this violent act.”

He rose through the military ranks to a colonel and saw extensive action in the Seven Years’ War (1756-1763). Criminals traumatized in the military are practically passe. A reasonable educated guess would hold that Sade experienced standard demonic personality-splitting through the trauma of sexual abuse, torture, sodomy and combat.

De Sade propounded a philosophy of extreme licentiousness, unrestrained by ethics, religion or law, with the egotistical pursuit of personal pleasure being the highest principle. Sade was incarcerated in various prisons and insane asylums for about 32 years of his life.

We suspect there are many others like Sade in high places in society. He would have been unknown to history except he had ample time to reflect and write about his criminality while imprisoned.

Following in the standard serial-criminal pattern, Sade started acting out after he came out of the military. It’s unknown what he may have been up to under the legalized mayhem of war, during which he likely had opportunities to torture prisoners.

Soon numerous bordellos around Paris put out warnings about the marquis and were instructed not to let him take girls back to his private apartment. He was sufficiently dangerous enough to be put under surveillance by the police, who made detailed reports of his activities.

Though he continuously met with and abused prostitutes, it wasn’t until 1768 that Sade committed a more serious act. At least so far as known.

The crime occurred on Easter Sunday in 1768. Sade procured the services of a woman, Rose Keller, a widow-beggar who approached him for alms. With shades of the Jeffrey Epstein MO, he told her she could make money by working for him, and she understood her work to be that of a housekeeper.

At his chateau at Arcueil, Sade ripped her clothes off, threw her on a divan and tied her by the four limbs, face-down, so that she could not see behind her. Then he whipped her. Keller testified that he made various incisions on her body into which he poured hot wax. Keller finally escaped by climbing out of a second-floor window. In yet another example of how the kakistocracy operates when there’s the threat of crimes coming to light, the wealthy Sade family paid the maid to keep her quiet.

But, because of a public uproar, the king was forced to imprison the marquis for his crime. However, rather than imprison him, the king forced Sade into exile at his lavish chateau in Provence. Sound familiar?

There, along with the help of his wife, Sade imprisoned five young women and one young man in the chateau. For six weeks, Sade and his flying monkey male servant and occasional lover, Latour, would repeatedly abuse and sodomize the prisoners.

Sade and his accomplice would turn these acts into a theatrical production, which his wife would watch. The two men also used an aphrodisiac called “Spanish fly” that incapacitated the young women.

After these ordeals, word spread, but the authorities did nothing. The locals shied away from Sade. Finally his mother-in-law received word of his depravities and helped the Parisian authorities hunt him down. He, his wife’s sister, and lover boy Latour fled to Italy, but to no avail. Sade was imprisoned with his servant and the two were sentenced to death in September 1772 for sodomy and poisonings.

“Somehow” — and this is not exactly explained in the literature — Sade and Latour managed to escape imprisonment. They returned to his chateau where, together with his wife, the three continued to engage in predatory sexual acts, many of which were later revealed in Sade’s book “120 Days of Sodom.” He kept a group of young employees at the chateau, most of whom complained about sexual mistreatment and quickly left.

Finally, in 1776, the marquis was sentenced to imprisonment in the dungeon of Vincennes. His wife retired at a convent. In total, Sade spent 32 years behind bars and was even transferred to the Bastille in Paris at one point.

It was at the Bastille that Sade wrote “120 Days of Sodom.” He wrote a little each day in tiny print on a long scroll of paper, which he hid in the wall of his prison cell. The scroll was later turned into a book that has been described as “the most impure tale ever written since the world began.”

“120 Days” is no longer censored and can be read today. Penguin recently issued a new printing, and France recently declared Sade’s original scroll a “national treasure.” There’s also a hideous movie called “Salo” that was made around the book.

We suspect Sade revealed his real activities. He tells the tale of four libertine deviants – a duke, a bishop, a judge and a banker – who lock themselves away in a castle in the Black Forest with an entourage that includes two harems of teenage boys and girls specially abducted for the occasion.

Another Sade book, and his most known work, “Justine”, features the various sexual torments of a young female prisoner at the hands of various partners, including some religious figures. The sick Sade even contrives a kind of affection (Stockholm Syndrome) between Justine and her tormentors, suggesting shades of masochism in his heroine-victim. Justine is a good Christian trying to live a virtuous and pure life before falling into Sade’s hands.

For much of the 20th century, even those who published the accounts did their best to keep it away from the prying eyes of the authorities. Like an early version of the snuff film, the early editions were published — pseudonymously, or anonymously in some cases — in very small numbers for private and wealthy subscribers, and thus remained inaccessible to the general public.

Sade’s tortures are all across the spectrum. “He vigorously flattens a foot with a hammer,” and “her air supply is turned off and on at whim inside a pneumatic machine,” and, from the surreal, “they make her swallow a serpent which in turn will devour her,” to the mundane “he dislocates a wrist.” But the vast majority of passages are simply too obscene and too violent to be quoted, as one nameless victim after another is subjected to increasingly elaborate and frenzied torments.

Incredibly, despite his victims coming from the lower classes, Sade was released as an “important revolutionary.” During the Revolution in 1790, he was elected to the National Convention, where he represented the far left. He was a member of the Piques section, notorious for its radical views. You can’t make this stuff up.

In “Justine, The Misfortunes of Virtues” (1787), Sade breaks off to elaborate on his deconstructionist philosophies. A sampling of his ramblings:

“… there is a sum of evil equal to the sum of good, the continuing equilibrium of the world requires that there be as many good people as wicked people …”

“I believe that if evil exists here below, then either it was willed by God or it was beyond His powers to prevent it. Now I cannot bring myself to fear a God who is either spiteful or weak. I defy Him without fear and care not a fig for his thunderbolts.”

The lizard-licking 20th century psychopaths that have conquered our world relish the influence of the Marquis de Sade. He has also been seen as a precursor of Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalysis in his focus on sexuality as a motive force. Guillaume Apollinaire famously called him “the freest spirit that has yet existed.”

One of the essays of the Frankfurt School by Max Horkheimer and Theodor Adorno’s “Dialectic of Enlightenment” (1947) is titled “Juliette, or Enlightenment and Morality” and interprets the ruthless and calculating behavior of “Juliette” as the embodiment of the philosophy of enlightenment.

Similarly, psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan posited in his 1966 essay “Kant avec Sade” that Sade’s ethics were the complementary completion of the categorical imperative originally formulated by Immanuel Kant.

Sade is said to have influenced Romantic and Decadent authors, such as Charles Baudelaire, Gustave Flaubert, and Rachilde, and influenced the growing popularity of nihilism in western thought. We opined on the deconstructionism plague in our barely read sleeper post “Slicing and Dicing Postmodern Intellectual Eggheadism with Alan Sokal.”

Sade was celebrated in surrealist periodicals and feted by figures such as Guillaume Apollinaire, Paul Éluard and Maurice Heine. The likely flying monkey of serial killer George Hodel, Man Ray, admired Sade because he viewed him as an ideal of freedom.

Serial killer Ian Brady, who with Myra Hindley carried out the torture and murder of children in what is known as the Moors murders in England during the 1960s, was fascinated by Sade. The suggestion was made at their trial and appeals that the tortures of the children (the screams and pleadings of whom they tape-recorded) were influenced by Sade’s ideas and fantasies.

Sade’s life and works have been the subject of numerous fictional plays, films, pornographic or erotic drawings, etchings and more. His influence on Hollyweird would be a full topic in itself.

In “Philosophy in the Bedroom,” Sade proposed the use of induced abortion for social reasons and population control, marking the first time the subject had been discussed in public.

Winter Watch Takeaway

The successors of The Marquis de Sade are in full ascendancy in the New Underworld Order (NUO) aka Crime Syndicate.

It’s telling that the controversial section relating to “extreme pornography” in the U.K.’s Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2009 deals only with images and makes no mention of the written word.

At the same time, the NUO has inverted our world sufficiently so that you can face trouble for the misuse of a gender pronoun, an OK hand gesture or for a bowl haircut, but you can feast, freely espouse and expose yourself to the “free spirit” likes of The Marquis de Sade.