Fauci: Definition of Fully Vaccinated Will be Changed

By Zachary Stieber | 8 December 2021

THE EPOCH TIMES — The definition of fully vaccinated in the United States will be changed, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a matter of when, not if,” Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an appearance on CNN.

The term fully vaccinated presently refers to a person who receives two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

Fauci previously said the definition could be changed. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — which set the definition — has left open the possibility of changing it.

The definition is used by authorities imposing vaccine mandates across the country, including the federal mandates against healthcare workers and government contractors.

Several of those mandates have been blocked in courts for now due to worries they’re illegal.

Fauci said the timing of the change may be linked to the ongoing cases. […]