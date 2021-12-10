Jussie Smollett convicted of staging hate crime, lying to cops

The ‘Empire’ alum, who claimed to be attacked in Chicago in 2019, was found guilty on 5 of 6 charges

By Julius Young and Nate Day | 9 December 2021

FOX NEWS — Jussie Smollett was found guilty on 5 out of 6 charges at his hate crime hoax trial.

After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett guilty on the first five counts, and he was acquitted on a sixth count of lying to a detective weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Smollett was stoic as the jury read the verdict. The actor sat upright and stared straight ahead without showing any outward emotion.

Judge Linn said he will order a pre-sentencing investigation, and attorneys will meet via conference call to determine a date for pre-sentencing motions

The judge also said the jury will not be speaking to the media today, if it ever chooses to. He is also having deputies escort jurors to their cars.

The 39-year-old “Empire” alum was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct related to false statements to Chicago police officers about a 2019 hate crime against him. In 2019, he claimed that two men attacked him due to his skin color and sexual orientation. […]