Is a Minsky Moment at Hand?

I am not terribly interested in delving into the economic-financial theories of Hyman Minsky (1919 –1996). Like most of the overrated tribe economists who dominate economic thinking, he was a fanboy of the Federal Reserve and saw it as the key to stabilizing the economic system with “wise interventions.” Naive Minsky (like others) seemed to believe that Alan, Ben, Janet and Jerome would make preemptive moves to stave off excesses, and could get their fellow banksters on the phone and use ‘suasion” and “policy tweaks” to talk the cowboyz, and riverboat gamblers with other people’s money, off of high ledges.

In fairness, Minsky didn’t live long enough to see his beloved Fed deliberately enabling and abetting out-of-control, criminal, wildcat finance and fueling three significant bubbles in the 21st century.

That said, despite his clown world view of realities, Minsky did offer a useful Financial Instability Hypothesis. In a nutshell, “investors” naturally take actions that expand the high and low points of cycles. He wrote:

“Over a protracted period of good times, capitalist economies tend to move from a financial structure dominated by hedge finance units to a structure in which there is large weight to units engaged in speculative and Ponzi finance. Hedge financing units are those which can fulfill all of their contractual payment obligations by their cash flows … Speculative finance units are units that can meet their payment commitments on “income account” on their liabilities, even as they cannot repay the principle out of income cash flows … For Ponzi units, the cash flows from operations are not sufficient to fulfill either the repayment of principle or the interest due on outstanding debts by their cash flows from operations.”

In other words, lending and investing standards recede to levels that guarantee a failure or fault slip, generally called the “Minsky Moment.” The irony is that it is distortions not “good times” as many of the Minsky Ponzi units are now held in the portfolios of Minsky’s beloved central banks. They are also held in passive indexes managed by a group of insiders.

While writing and doing podcasts about the economy before the 2008-2009 financial crisis, I was constantly alluding to Ponzi units, fictitious capital, and the Minsky Moment, which ultimately arrived.

Today almost one out of four of the companies on the Russell 3000 Index are not making enough money to pay even the interest on their debts. That’s 44% more companies than last year. And last year before the scamdemic money priming, these zombies owed about $1 trillion. Now, it’s almost $2 trillion.

And here is the relative real interest rate on the bloated junk market today. The Minsky moment passed some time ago and is in induced levitation mode.

The current situation makes 1998-2001 and 2006-2009 look like piker eras! Read ’em and weep. In hindsight, the Ponzi units of the 2008 crash were more concentrated with certain notorious financial wild men and criminals, who nearly brought the system down. Now, Hyman Minsky would be having a moment, rolling over in his grave.

All aboard a derailed train. This week, speculators in major equity index futures bought aggressively, moving to a net long position of over $100 billion. That’s nearly twice as large as any other position extreme, in either direction, ever. pic.twitter.com/0XNJCQ19vc — SentimenTrader (@sentimentrader) December 3, 2021

Insiders are bailing at a record pace.

Thus, rather than cooling off speculative Ponzi excess as Minsky said they would, the central banks have doubled down and amplified it. Minsky defined it thusly: “The greater the weight of speculative and Ponzi finance, the greater the likelihood that the economy is a deviation amplifying system.”

The recovery is so strong that if we make people make payments on their debts everything will fall apart. https://t.co/BoSovTLT9T — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) December 9, 2021