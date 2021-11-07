Ibrim X Kendi’s Racket: New Underworld Order-Promoted, Made Man and Money Bags

Ibrim X. Kendi, a one-trick-pony critical race theorist and proponent of “anti-racism,” is the new director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. Thirty-nine-year-old Kendi is part of the increasingly well-worn, black-victimization, blame-whitey narrative. We have just listened to his schtick in a half dozen videos, which is a drop in the bucket among literally hundreds available on YouTube. You can listen for yourselves, but we’ve found little in the way of truth thus far. It gets very repetitive.

Kendi is not a firebrand in demeanor but rather a soft-spoken operative, dropping out of left field bombs in his discourse. He constantly circles around to the notion that policies from some nebulous group of “white people” (aka “racists”) are responsible for what ails black people. For this rhetoric, TIME magazine named him one of the most influential people in the world.

It’s not that there aren’t some grievances, but Kendi can’t see the forest through the trees. He has no concept that there’s a sinister kakistocracy or sistema behind the suppression of all people. Thus, he serves as a useful idiot distraction, a misdirection slide away from the truth.

Whites suffer from this as well and, as a result, are doing poorly. For instance Kendi never dwells on the impact of drug abuse and other cultural diminishments in both the black and white communities. Instead of uniting with all peoples suffering under the kakistocracy, Kendi proposes leveling and promotes reverse policies to discriminate against whites in favor of “people of color.”

Kendi declares that policies should create equal outcomes instead of equal opportunities and says that policies yielding unequal outcomes are inherently racist. This leveling would be accomplished by creating government oversight to an unelected Department of Antiracism (DOA). This would employ goons and enforcement agents to ensure said equal outcomes, something that the neo-Stasi looks intent to now put in place.

This federal department would be responsible for “preclearing all local, state and federal public policies to ensure they won’t yield racial inequity, monitor those policies, investigate and be empowered with disciplinary tools to wield over and against policymakers and public officials who do not voluntarily change their racist policy and ideas.”

What really stands out to us is the fawning and soft-toss treatment that Kendi receives from all of the usual suspects in media. Not once have I ever noticed the slightest challenging question in any of his numerous appearances on the boob tube or online.

Example of a bootlicking media appearance- and his simplistic overrated rhetoric.

(Ahem, how do you “come of age” in the 1980’s and ’90s when your were born in ’82? He’s not old enough to truly remember the ’80s.)

Kendi gets his simplistic books published and they get wide distribution from the media. A New York Times (aka Slimes) No. 1 Best Seller written in 2020, called “How to Be an Antiracist,” is Kendi’s most popular published work thus far. Those brave souls who try and counter his views are censored and cancelled- while Kendi flourishes.

His Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University was endowed $10 million by Guggenheim and others to ply his misdirection agitprop trade.

Digging a little deeper, we learned that Kendi has become quite the moneybags through selling his little con and racket. There are other critical race theory (CRT) operatives involved in these shakedowns as well. He is both heavily promoted by the ruling kakistocracy and heavily rewarded. Examples abound.

Read: HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: AG Merrick Garland’s Nepotism Connection is Chilling Dissent Toward Critical Race Theory Peddlers in K-12 Education

The University of Michigan reportedly paid Kendi $20,000 to speak at an hour-long virtual event, Campus Reform reported. Kendi’s Nov. 11, 2020, “Discussion with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi” over Zoom was partially paid for by state funding and student fees, according to the event contract obtained by Campus Reform through a public record request. In the contract, Regents of the University of Michigan agreed to pay Penguin Random House, Kendi’s speaking agency, $20,000 for the event.

In early August 2020, Kendi tucked Apple AirPods into his ears and nestled into his seat in front of a camera to chat online in an “exclusive” “conversation” with principals, teachers and staff of Fairfax County Public Schools. An hour later, he was done, and laudatory messages (probably bots) rolled over Twitter, quoting Kendi on “systemic racism,” “the cradle of racism” and “inequity.”

As reported at Quillette, the price tag for the one-hour call over the Zoom teleconferencing platform? A whopping $24,000.

In June 2021, proving a sucker’s born every minute, Charlotte school district, second-largest school district in the state of North Carolina, ponied up $25,000 to hear Kendi proclaim, “The Only Remedy to Past Discrimination is Present Discrimination.”

The Fix obtained the contracts for six institutions. The schools include Western Michigan University, Purdue University, Madison Area Technical College, California State Sacramento and the University of California, Merced. It also obtained a copy of the contract from Highland Park Public Library in Illinois.

This represents a fraction of the schools and institutions, such as libraries, that Kendi has likely collected a fee from. He rarely leaves the comfort of his home or office.

Highland Park Public Library paid him $12,500 for a one-hour Zoom lecture, which included a Q & A session at the end that took place on the night of Nov. 9, 2020. An estimated 5,000 people were in attendance

Asra Nomani, a writer based out of Virginia, obtained a contract for the Fairfax County School District, as well. These six institutions paid the Boston University professor $91,500, combined with $5,000 being the lowest payment overall, $10,000 being the lowest payment within the last year and $20,000 being the highest payment overall.

Payments are on the increase.

When he began his spiels back in 2017, Kendi received a payment of $5,000 from University of California Merced to give his 45-minute speech on anti-racism, which was followed by a 15-minute Q & A session. Kendi’s lecture was delivered on campus in front of 175 attendees, according to the contract.

Harvard, St. Louis and Syracuse have not responded to questions from The Fix regarding Kendi’s payment to speak at their universities in the past several months. For the appearances, The Fix received accounting since 2019 that Kendi has received an estimated $300,000 for his shtick.

Kendi Debunks Himself on Twitter

Just when things were booming for this race industry practitioner, one-trick-pony Kendi accidentally debunked his life’s work on “white privilege” with just one Tweet posted on Oct. 29. He quickly deleted it, but here it is. This demonstrates what an intellectual lightweight he is at connecting the dots on the real world of reverse discrimination against whites.

Kendi tweeted a link to an article from The Hill, citing a survey by Intelligent, that revealed 34 percent of white students falsely claimed they were a racial minority in order to improve their chances of gaining admission and in order to qualify for race-based financial aid programs.

Nearly a third of these liars claimed being Native American, 13 percent said they were Hispanic, 10 percent said were black and 9 percent Pacific islander.

One third of white college applicants are gaming the anti-white reverse discrimination sistema by pretending to be non-white, which totally contradicts Kendi’s own exaggerated clown world theories about white supremacy and “privilege.”