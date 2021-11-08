Florida homeowner facing fines for ‘Trump Won’ and ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ banners

By Maureen Breslin | 2 November 2021

THE HILL — A man from Seagrove Beach, Fla., on the state’s panhandle, is facing off with county code enforcement officials who have told him he must remove banners hanging at his home that read “Let’s Go Brandon” and “Trump Won” and are fining him $50 for each day the banners are left up, reported Florida news outlet WFLA.

The Florida man is Marvin Peavy, and he believes that being forced to remove his banners is a violation of his freedom of speech, according to WFLA.

Peavy was told to remove his banners during a code enforcement hearing last month where officials determined the displays violated the county’s land development code, reported WFLA.

“I’m here on the beach, and I got a lot of traffic, and people needed to see what I believe in,” said Peavy, according to WFLA. “That’s free speech, and I wanted everyone to know that I’m a Republican and I’m supporting Donald Trump.” […]

