UK government reports suggest the fully vaccinated are rapidly developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and the immune system decline has now begun in children

The eight previous Public Health England / UK Health Security Agency ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ reports on Covid-19 cases show that double vaccinated 40-79 year olds have now lost lost 50% of their immune system capability and are consistently losing a further 4-5% every week (between 3.7% and 7.9%).

Projections also now show that 30-49 year olds will have zero Covid / viral defence at best, or a form of vaccine mediated acquired immunodeficiency syndrome at worst, by the first week in January and all double vaccinated people over 30 will have completely lost that part of their immune system which deals with Covid-19 in the next 18 weeks.

30 October 2021

THE EXPOSÉ — The Vaccine Surveillance reports published by the UK Health Security Agency (previously Public Health England) of all fully genome sequenced UK Delta Covid-19 cases (mainly using a genome identifying PCR test), clearly show the progressive damage that the vaccines are doing to the immune response of the fully vaccinated.

Here is the weekly decline in double vaccinated immune system performance compared to unvaccinated people.

Vaccine efficacy is measured using Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula…

Unvaccinated case rate per 100k – Fully Vaccinated case rate per 100k / the Larger of Unvaccinated or Vaccinated case rate

We are using the normalised absolute ratio of vaccinated to unvaccinated case numbers to determine vaccine effectiveness just as Pfizer itself does.

A vaccine effectivenessof +50% means that double vaccinated people are 50% more protected from Covid than unvaccinated people. It means that the Delta case rate in the vaccinated is half the delta case rate in the unvaccinated.

A vaccine efficacy of -50% means that unvaccinated people are 50% more protected from Covid than doubly vaccinated people. It means that the delta case rate in the vaccinated is double the Delta case rate in the unvaccinated. […]