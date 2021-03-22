Urgent Open Letter from Doctors and Scientists to the European Medicines Agency regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns

By Doctors for Covid Ethics | 10 March 2021
MEDIUM — Emer Cooke, Executive Director, European Medicines Agency, Amsterda, The Netherlands
28 February 2021
Dear Sirs/Mesdames,
FOR THE URGENT PERSONAL ATTENTION OF: EMER COOKE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY
As physicians and scientists, we are supportive in principle of the use of new medical interventions which are appropriately developed and deployed, having obtained informed consent from the patient. This stance encompasses vaccines in the same way as therapeutics.
We note that a wide range of side effects is being reported following vaccination of previously healthy younger individuals with the gene-based COVID-19 vaccines. Moreover, there have been numerous media reports from around the world of care homes being struck by COVID-19 within days of vaccination of residents. While we recognise that these occurrences might, every one of them, have been unfortunate coincidences, we are concerned that there has been and there continues to be inadequate scrutiny of the possible causes of illness or death under these circumstances, and especially so in the absence of post-mortems examinations.
In particular, we question whether cardinal issues regarding the safety of the vaccines were adequately addressed prior to their approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). […]
Conventional science claims a virus is genetic/nucleic acid material (RNA or DNA) enclosed within a protein membrane — attached to this protein membrane are S (spike) proteins, and it is these S proteins that facilitate access to host cells by binding with receptors on the host cells.
mRNA — In molecular biology, messenger RNA is a single-stranded molecule of RNA that corresponds to the genetic sequence of a gene, and is read by a ribosome in the process of synthesizing a protein.
Recombivax HB is the Merck trademark name of the first vaccine developed using recombinant gene technology: mRNA that encodes for a key hepatitis B virus (HBV) S protein was isolated, then ‘recombined’ with the genetic material of special yeast cells — these yeast cells produce the HBV S protein, which is isolated and processed/prepared as the Recombivax HB vaccine — this is administered via injection — the human immune system should then produce antibodies to the HBV S protein, making the person immune to HBV infection.
Many people have heard the Pfizer COVID vaccine described as ‘gene therapy’, or an ‘mRNA vaccine’ — it purportedly contains mRNA, presumably isolated from the COVID virus (?), which encodes for a COVID S protein — this is then injected into humans, which causes human cells to produce the COVID S protein in the same way yeast cells are used to produce the HBV S protein — the human immune system is then supposed to react by producing antibodies to this COVID S protein, making the person immune to COVID infection.
I think the above is substantially/approximately correct — ?
Here’s what I don’t understand: why wasn’t the Pfizer COVID vaccine developed in the same way as Merck’s Recombivax HB? — i.e. by making yeast cells produce the COVID S protein, then injecting that into people instead of injecting them with COVID mRNA?