Trans fighter who served in the Army Special Forces pulverizes first female opponent in MMA debut

By Joel Abbott | 12 September 2021

NOT THE BEE — Welcome to 2021, where we’ve “progressed” to the point where we allow biological males to punch the crud out of women on stage:

Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin wins MMA debut https://t.co/S4RLM3JEa6 pic.twitter.com/yeBo9YF1xM — New York Post (@nypost) September 11, 2021

Alana McLaughlin, the second openly transgender woman [sic] to compete in MMA in the United States, won her [sic] debut Friday night via submission at the Combate Global prelims in Miami, Fla. The 38-year-old used a rear-naked choke against Celine Provost to end the match 3 minutes, 32 seconds into the second round.

Yep, less than 4 minutes.

Here’s what that looked like:

[Warning: Graphic]

We have reached the point at which society is literally allowing men to beat and choke women for sport. pic.twitter.com/XnNvFp9hEE — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) September 12, 2021

Say ‘this is equality’ go on, say it…. pic.twitter.com/gq2purAato — Aonghas Curran. (@Anguscurran) September 11, 2021

McLaughlin, who began her [sic] gender transition after leaving the U.S. Army Special Forces in 2010, said she [sic] hopes to be a pioneer for transgender athletes in combat sports.

Men punching and choking women senselessly isn’t “pioneering” anything.

BTW, this was Special Forces buff McLaughlin before deciding to live as a woman:

Our culture is so screwed up.

McLaughlin began training a year ago and was cleared to fight by the Florida State Boxing Commission after having her [sic] hormone levels tested, according to ESPN.

Everyone knows that unnaturally lowering your hormone levels to handicap yourself totally levels the playing field. It’s not like every one of McLaughlin’s 7 trillion cells is coded with an XY chromosome that‘s wired for larger lung, cardio, skeletal, and muscle mass, or that decades of testosterone before “transitioning” gives a major edge over female opponents.

We aren’t allowed to talk about such things, just like we aren’t supposed to call him a “he.” […]