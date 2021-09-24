Trans fighter who served in the Army Special Forces pulverizes first female opponent in MMA debut

By Joel Abbott | 12 September 2021
NOT THE BEE — Welcome to 2021, where we’ve “progressed” to the point where we allow biological males to punch the crud out of women on stage:
Alana McLaughlin, the second openly transgender woman [sic] to compete in MMA in the United States, won her [sic] debut Friday night via submission at the Combate Global prelims in Miami, Fla.
The 38-year-old used a rear-naked choke against Celine Provost to end the match 3 minutes, 32 seconds into the second round.
Yep, less than 4 minutes.
Here’s what that looked like:
[Warning: Graphic]
McLaughlin, who began her [sic] gender transition after leaving the U.S. Army Special Forces in 2010, said she [sic] hopes to be a pioneer for transgender athletes in combat sports.
Men punching and choking women senselessly isn’t “pioneering” anything.
BTW, this was Special Forces buff McLaughlin before deciding to live as a woman:
Our culture is so screwed up.
McLaughlin began training a year ago and was cleared to fight by the Florida State Boxing Commission after having her [sic] hormone levels tested, according to ESPN.
Everyone knows that unnaturally lowering your hormone levels to handicap yourself totally levels the playing field. It’s not like every one of McLaughlin’s 7 trillion cells is coded with an XY chromosome that‘s wired for larger lung, cardio, skeletal, and muscle mass, or that decades of testosterone before “transitioning” gives a major edge over female opponents.
We aren’t allowed to talk about such things, just like we aren’t supposed to call him a “he.” […]
What a sick world we’re living in now. Sodom and Gamora, reborn. The Collapse of America is upon US.