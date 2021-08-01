According to MIT Study, Covid-19 Skeptics are Highly Informed on the Data

By Chris Black | 20 July 2021

INVESTMENT WATCH — If you’re still wasting your time with the legacy media, you’re aware of the fact that people who doubt the official coronavirus narrative are portrayed as utter morons, crazy conspiracy theorists, antivaxxers, anti-science, etc.

However, according to an MIT study conducted last March, which obviously went under the radar because it doesn’t support the narrative, the majority of the people in the “skeptic movement” are highly informed individuals, who are actually using official data to make their arguments.

It’s quite amazing that the establishment is actually admitting this, as the mainstream media is still framing skeptics as “right wing” retards who are victims of disinformation.

The current propaganda that’s being rolled out 24/7 is that you’re either in full agreement with the legacy media/the government (same thing), or you’re a retard who believes crazy conspiracy theories that make no sense.

Hence, the MIT study was ignored and buried. However, the study concluded that people will believe the official narrative more [with] the less information they have. […]