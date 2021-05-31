Orange County DA Opposes Early Release of 76,000 Prisoners

By Vanessa Serena | 27 May 2021

THE EPOCH TIMES — Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has joined 43 California counties in filing a civil lawsuit against the early release of 76,000 state inmates.

“It is my job as district attorney to keep Orange County safe,” Spitzer said in a press release on May 26. “The public must be given the opportunity to question why the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would decide that returning murders, child molesters, and rapists back into our neighborhoods more quickly somehow constitutes an emergency.”

The lawsuit filed in Sacramento Superior Court is intended to invalidate emergency regulations by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to release state prisoners that receive credit for good behavior.

The CDCR said it would begin increasing the good conduct credit rate for eligible inmates on May 1, affording them an opportunity for early release.

Approved by the California Office of Administrative Law, the move comes as the state looks to increase good behavior incentives of those incarcerated by allowing a reduction of prison time for the well-behaved. […]