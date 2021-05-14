Biden’s Anti-White Speech Writer

By Karl Haemers | 6 May 2021

OCCIDENTAL OBSERVER —

On April 28, 2021, unelected President Joe Biden spoke the following statement in his address to the Joint Session of Congress: “We won’t ignore what our intelligence agency determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today: White supremacy’s terrorism.”

An examination of how “our intelligence agency” came to this determination will be reserved for another essay. Here let us explore how such a statement could have made its way into the speech of our current installed President, speaking to the entire US Congress (though due to displays of viral fear and social distancing policies, only a token few were actually present), and supposedly by proxy, the entire US population legal and illegal.

Here is the rest of Biden’s speech content relating to “racism” in America and implications that Whites are to blame:

We have to come together to heal the soul of this nation. It was nearly a year ago, before her father’s funeral, when I spoke with Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s young daughter. She’s a little tyke, so I was kneeling down to talk to her so I could look her in the eye. She looked at me, she said, ‘My daddy changed the world.’ Well, after the conviction of George Floyd’s murderer, we can see how right she was if, if we have the courage to act as a Congress. We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of Black Americans. …we have to come together to… root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system and to enact police reform in George Floyd’s name… let’s get it done next month by the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death. … We have a giant opportunity to bend the ark of the moral universe towards justice, real justice. And with the plans outlined tonight, we have a real chance to root out systemic racism that plagues America and American lives in other ways. You can see on television the viciousness of the hate crimes we have seen over the past year and for too long.

Who could have installed such blatant anti-White invective into the President’s speech, bestowing sainthood on the Black drug addict and petty criminal Floyd, invoking the spirit of Communist Party asset Martin Luther (Michael) King, hypnotically repeating the mantra “systemic racism,” directing equally hypnotized viewers to vicious “hate crimes” on TV, and above all identifying the greatest domestic terror threat to be “White supremacy”? […]