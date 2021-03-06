‘Missing’ Vegas Security Guard Jesus Campos Shows Up for ‘Ellen’ Show Interview, Digs Himself Into a Deep Hole

“No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.”– Abraham Lincoln

Jesus Campos and what looks like his handler walked on to the set of the Ellen DeGeneras show in October, 2017 looking no worse for the wear two weeks after taking an AR round in the leg at the Mandalay Hotel in Las Vegas during the Harvest “shooting.” It also looks like Campos has been hitting the buffet bars hard since his photos one week ago at an Oct. 10 “award ceremony.” On Oct. 10 he knots his tie right over left. On the 17th he knots left over right. How is this even remotely credible?

We have seen no CCTV footage of the guard, Jesus Campos who we’re told took a bullet to the leg in the hallway of the Mandalay hotel, and even the paparazzi haven’t managed to capture a picture.

But the mystery of key witness Jesus Campos inexplicably taking a long drive and disappearing to Mexico after receiving a leg bullet wound is answered in the police report. There are no details about any medical treatment he received.

This suggests an implausible scenario in which a man with a severe bullet wound took a road trip of at least 700-miles trip (counting from the border crossing) less than one week after his injury, returning just two days before his award ceremony.

Why would police and the FBI even allow a wounded key eyewitness to leave the country just days after a mass shooting?

On Oct. 10, just nine days after being shot, he managed to limp into a steakhouse to receive an award for bravery from his fellow security officers. The following image is a blurry photo of that event, which was held at Jean Georges Steakhouse in Las Vegas.

The whole ceremony had a “Weekend at Bernie’s” quality to it. This image, which appears to be Photoshopped (see second photo), was also taken of the recently wounded Campos in a standing pose.

It was then reported that the security guard Campos – made famous in the Las Vegas shooter story – is not even registered as a guard with the State of Nevada.

Every security guard in the state of Nevada has to register as an armed or unarmed guard with the state’s Private Investigator’s Licensing Board (PILB). This entity’s records are publicly searchable at: nevadapilb.glsuite.us.

A fellow Mandalay Bay security guard claims to never have seen Jesus Campos, and doesn’t know of him.

Next Campos makes an appearance in the Ellen DeGeneras Show. Notice the handler rubbing his back several times throughout the interview. Here is Campos’ facial appearance in the Oct. 17 interview compared to the Oct. 10 “awards ceremony.” One is oval-faced, the other square.

Campos in the video of the interview below describes the stairwell doors as being barricaded by “metal brackets holding the doors in place.” DeGeneras was scripted enough to point out and clarify to the whole world that the inner stairwell door was barricaded. That’s what she is pointing to.

Unfortunately for the storytellers, the inner door opens into the stairwell not away from it. Campos also says explicitly that he saw the barricade metal brackets from his viewpoint in the hallway. Nao combinam.

Campos is lying about seeing a barricade on the door, facing the hallway. That isn’t possible given the SWAT testimony. Campos explicitly says he’s seeing the barricade from the 32nd floor. NOT POSSIBLE. Skip to 3:57 in the video to hear the officer state the barricade was “in the stairwell”. Incidentially SWAT members are equipped with cams. Where’s the footage?

In fact, both doors opens toward the staircase, so the barricade wouldn’t work. Here are two girls in Mandalay Bay filming this. You only need to watch 0:08 to 0:15 to see both of the doors swing inward. If you need more confirmation, at 8:54 the girls return through the doors toward the hallway, and you can clearly see the door-closing mechanism and the doors.

An epic fail in the annals of staged deceptions.

The latest whereabouts of MGM “security guard” Jesus Campos is unknown. But in December, 2018 came news that MGM gave him a substantial gag settlement.

Campos signed a non-disclosure agreement with MGMRI. Campos received an all-expenses-paid trip and “gifted” two condos where he could reside, Castro claims. MGMRI hid Campos under guard at the Vdara Hotel and Spa after the October 1, 2017 Las Vegas Massacre for protection where his room and meals were provided, Castro said. The Baltimore Post Examiner contacted MGMRI seeking comment on several questions. MGMRI has not responded to the Baltimore Post-Examiner.

Winter Watch’s takeaway is that this Campos was a fake persona that was brought in from the outside to play a role. The fact that the Crime Syndicate resorted to this suggests botched planning in the Jesus Campos part of the operation and canned narrative.