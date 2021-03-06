‘Missing’ Vegas Security Guard Jesus Campos Shows Up for ‘Ellen’ Show Interview, Digs Himself Into a Deep Hole

“No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.”– Abraham Lincoln
Jesus Campos and what looks like his handler walked on to the set of the Ellen DeGeneras show in October, 2017 looking no worse for the wear two weeks after taking an AR round in the leg at the Mandalay Hotel in Las Vegas during the Harvest “shooting.” It also looks like Campos has been hitting the buffet bars hard since his photos one week ago at an Oct. 10 “award ceremony.” On Oct. 10 he knots his tie right over left. On the 17th he knots left over right. How is this even remotely credible?
We have seen no CCTV footage of the guard, Jesus Campos who we’re told took a bullet to the leg in the hallway of the Mandalay hotel, and even the paparazzi haven’t managed to capture a picture.
But the mystery of key witness Jesus Campos inexplicably taking a long drive and disappearing to Mexico after receiving a leg bullet wound is answered in the police report. There are no details about any medical treatment he received.
This suggests an implausible scenario in which a man with a severe bullet wound took a road trip of at least 700-miles trip (counting from the border crossing) less than one week after his injury, returning just two days before his award ceremony.
Why would police and the FBI even allow a wounded key eyewitness to leave the country just days after a mass shooting?
On Oct. 10, just nine days after being shot, he managed to limp into a steakhouse to receive an award for bravery from his fellow security officers. The following image is a blurry photo of that event, which was held at Jean Georges Steakhouse in Las Vegas.
The whole ceremony had a “Weekend at Bernie’s” quality to it. This image, which appears to be Photoshopped (see second photo), was also taken of the recently wounded Campos in a standing pose.
It was then reported that the security guard Campos – made famous in the Las Vegas shooter story – is not even registered as a guard with the State of Nevada.
Every security guard in the state of Nevada has to register as an armed or unarmed guard with the state’s Private Investigator’s Licensing Board (PILB). This entity’s records are publicly searchable at: nevadapilb.glsuite.us.
A fellow Mandalay Bay security guard claims to never have seen Jesus Campos, and doesn’t know of him.
Next Campos makes an appearance in the Ellen DeGeneras Show. Notice the handler rubbing his back several times throughout the interview. Here is Campos’ facial appearance in the Oct. 17 interview compared to the Oct. 10 “awards ceremony.” One is oval-faced, the other square.
Campos in the video of the interview below describes the stairwell doors as being barricaded by “metal brackets holding the doors in place.” DeGeneras was scripted enough to point out and clarify to the whole world that the inner stairwell door was barricaded. That’s what she is pointing to.
Unfortunately for the storytellers, the inner door opens into the stairwell not away from it. Campos also says explicitly that he saw the barricade metal brackets from his viewpoint in the hallway. Nao combinam.
Campos is lying about seeing a barricade on the door, facing the hallway. That isn’t possible given the SWAT testimony. Campos explicitly says he’s seeing the barricade from the 32nd floor. NOT POSSIBLE. Skip to 3:57 in the video to hear the officer state the barricade was “in the stairwell”. Incidentially SWAT members are equipped with cams. Where’s the footage?
In fact, both doors opens toward the staircase, so the barricade wouldn’t work. Here are two girls in Mandalay Bay filming this. You only need to watch 0:08 to 0:15 to see both of the doors swing inward. If you need more confirmation, at 8:54 the girls return through the doors toward the hallway, and you can clearly see the door-closing mechanism and the doors.
An epic fail in the annals of staged deceptions.
The latest whereabouts of MGM “security guard” Jesus Campos is unknown. But in December, 2018 came news that MGM gave him a substantial gag settlement.
Campos signed a non-disclosure agreement with MGMRI. Campos received an all-expenses-paid trip and “gifted” two condos where he could reside, Castro claims. MGMRI hid Campos under guard at the Vdara Hotel and Spa after the October 1, 2017 Las Vegas Massacre for protection where his room and meals were provided, Castro said. The Baltimore Post Examiner contacted MGMRI seeking comment on several questions. MGMRI has not responded to the Baltimore Post-Examiner.
Winter Watch’s takeaway is that this Campos was a fake persona that was brought in from the outside to play a role. The fact that the Crime Syndicate resorted to this suggests botched planning in the Jesus Campos part of the operation and canned narrative.
They are ALL spooks working for the CIA/FBI/MI5. Including “Allen” the tranny.
Call it what it is and move on with your life.
Time to get off the jew psychopath ferris wheel. It keeps you in the twilight zone.
By the way……………….
Do anyone of you know how much money you have in your Treasury Direct Account and how to access it?
Now that information is worth working for.
you just destroyed the minds of thousands of goyim w/that addition of reality. Don’t you know its more interesting to get lost in the minutiea of the “story”. It’s fun for all w/active imaginations, just like talking about other M.G.M . movies after screenings at the local theater. Too bad it is beyond the ability of the normal American to put two and two together, yes the govt is trying to convince you that everyone in the world has gone completely crazy………except you…….(see Smith Mundt Modernization Act) Deport ALL dual citizens. To anyone reading who is unaware Israeli-Americans are the only dual citizens on earth allowed to hold public office (usually not reporting this aspect of their lives) Oh, by the way~Israel did 9/11, and the USS Liberty, and……..fill in the blank………#110 or bust!
Campos says “and I was going to say I was hit, but I uh, got all over my cell phone, just to clear that radio traffic, for they can coordinate, uh the rest of the call”
This seems so completely bizarre to me. If you take his words at face value, Jesus Campos is saying, ostensibly, “Oh, they probably heard the gunfire, someone else will report this, I don’t want to tie up the lines and confuse any coordination.” That makes no sense. You’d radio it in SO THEY CAN COORDINATE AN ACCURATE RESPONSE.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/d10d537d137e602b4e922ad3a9e92571875f045a2ab7b00db206dc11ed8a7e0b.jpg
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/83be726ae5de8640d135d3f167f04e0b84d50c33a5098e10a932975ec34c8123.jpg
Innnteresting … “Ellen” show is reportedly managed by MGM, and MGM features many “Ellen” themed gaming machines in its casino. Furthermore, this is reportedly the ONLY interview Campos will be doing because, as Ellen said on behalf of Campos, “You don’t want to be reliving this over and over again.” Uh huh.
He “dropped down” to get “up” to the 32 floor? Anyone catch this? What a bunch of BS. Ellen conveniently has a chart!
Look at nose directly under nostrils. Not same guy
Enough with the B.S. stories. SHOW US THE CCTV FOOTAGE!!!
at the end of the day it doesn’t matter if it is him or not… they got him and decide where he goes and what he says ..it dont add anything really big in what he had to say today…hell Ellen feed him everything she could .the only thing i got out of this was there was a woman that saw all this ..we to this day dont know who she is ..and the first time iv heard of her ..and that he used his radio and cell phone and doing in a way that just makes no sense.. why and how much time laps between these calls …and why wasnt the maintenance man warned that this guy had been shot by the desk..that he couldn’t get in thought the stairwell he went around and he was able to walk to that stairwell with out any shots being fired ..with the cams on the cart ..and see it had the metal stripped screw to it..the shooting didnt start till he was down the hall and he heard shots took cover and then knew he had been shot..still story’s dont match time line ..when he popped his head out the first time why didnt he call out right away..im not buying any of this
the fat one has a male pattern balding hairline and thinning behind the hairline
The upward cant of the inner parts of the fat one’s eyebrows indicate that he is in full liar mode. Standard body language.
I saw the same eyebrow crap when a JPL spokesman was lying about the Goldfield Rover — er “Mars Rover”. “We made a good movie” said the head of the project.
Liars liars pants on fires.
The bullet had to have already passed through an obstruction like a wall, a door, before it hit Campos. It would have already been deformed and tumbling I would think?
Well, it would have to be a real bullet in the first place, not a mythical one.
Mythical bullets cannot penetrate doors, nor can they physically harm liars.
Ummm, no. If you screw a metal bracket onto the hallway side of the door and then try to open it into the stairwell, it will not open. Three or four screws and a piece of bent metal and nobody gets those doors open from either side because the bracket on the hallway side of the door will catch on the hallway side of the door frame. His account makes sense if a bracket was screwed to the door.
Seriously- with the level of survelliance in these casino hotels, there is no way somebody screws or bolts a metal bar on a door without being quickly noticed. That would be a construction project that would require time and effort. The whole story has a nonsensical ring to it.
i was thinking the very same thing ..it take a while to do that
Campos is lying about seeing a barricade on the door, facing the hallway. That isn’t possible given the SWAT testimony. Campos explicitly says he’s seeing the barricade from the 32nd floor. NOT POSSIBLE. Skip to 3:57 in the video to hear the officer state the barracade was “in the stairwell”.
https://www.cbsnews.com/videos/storming-room-135/
They f-ed up their story. Again.
That was not Campos on the Ellen Show. Someone go talk to the family. Or the guy he shared the #SS with. Look at his lip line under his lip.
This is a entry point of a 223 round on a deer. “Campos” would have had to recover from this in two weeks. Less than two weeks in the case of his award ceremony.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/acb18e1473dffccf4ec15f939c794e0360b0d8433d0db883220b4cd64c2c440f.jpg
It’s an exit wound.
http://www.killingtonzone.com/forums/viewtopic.php?f=5&t=36203&start=45
Yup, an exit wound, without any doubt. Doesn’t change the essential story, though- chubby boy was’t hit with anything.