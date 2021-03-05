Prominent evangelical adoption and foster care agency will provide services to LGBTQ parents

By Shawna Chen | 1 March 2021

AXIOS — Bethany Christian Services, one of the U.S.’s largest adoption and foster agencies, said Monday it will begin offering services to LGBTQ parents nationwide, effective immediately, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: It’s a major shift for the 77-year-old evangelical organization which has traditionally referred LGBTQ parents to other agencies. The change comes as cities and states increasingly require agencies to work with LGBTQ parents at the risk of losing government contracts.

What they’re saying: “We will now offer services with the love and compassion of Jesus to the many types of families who exist in our world today,” Chris Palusky, the organization’s president and chief executive wrote in an email per NYT. “We’re taking an ‘all hands on deck’ approach where all are welcome.”

“It got to a point where it became really untenable to have this patchwork of practices,” Nathan Bult, senior vice president of public and government affairs, told NYT. “Bethany was ready and Christians are ready. […]