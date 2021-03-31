Gallup poll says 51% of health care workers refuse to vaccinate

By Martin Armstrong | 14 March 2021

THE BURNING PLATFORM — I have reported that my cousin who was a frontline nurse in New Jersey got COVID. They insisted she still gets vaccinated. After the first dose, she had a stroke. She has recovered, thank God, but has refused the second dose. In Italy, they have pulled the AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccines after the reporting of “three fatal adverse events” linked to it. Now according to a Gallup poll, 51% of health care workers and first responders remained unconvinced of the merits of getting vaccinated even if it “was free, available, FDA approved and 90% effective.”

Gallup also reported that despite the political propaganda, “Tier 1A workers” who are in healthcare were the likeliest to refuse vaccination (34%). The Epoch Times also reported that in California, over half of Tehama County’s hospital workers at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, an estimated 50% of frontline workers in Riverside County, and 20% to 40% in L.A. County refused the vaccine, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. […]