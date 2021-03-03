Banned Dr. Seuss Books Already Selling for Hundreds of Dollars on Ebay

By Tyler Durden | 2 March 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Update (1255ET): Shortly after the cancel mob came for Dr. Seuss, several recently banned books began selling for hundreds of dollars on Ebay. For example:

Will woke Ebay allow the auctions to complete?

Meanwhile, one Amazon seller is offering “If I Ran the Zoo” for nearly $1,000:

Six short years ago, former First Lady Michelle Obama read a Dr. Seuss book to a group of school children.

Now, Dr. Seuss is racist, and has become the latest victim of woke-mob cancel culture.

Six Seuss books – including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” will no longer be published due to ‘racist and insensitive imagery,’ according to the organization which preserves and protects the author’s legacy. […]