Banned Dr. Seuss Books Already Selling for Hundreds of Dollars on Ebay

By Tyler Durden | 2 March 2021
ZERO HEDGE — Update (1255ET): Shortly after the cancel mob came for Dr. Seuss, several recently banned books began selling for hundreds of dollars on Ebay. For example:
Will woke Ebay allow the auctions to complete?
Meanwhile, one Amazon seller is offering “If I Ran the Zoo” for nearly $1,000:
Six short years ago, former First Lady Michelle Obama read a Dr. Seuss book to a group of school children.
Now, Dr. Seuss is racist, and has become the latest victim of woke-mob cancel culture.
Six Seuss books – including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” will no longer be published due to ‘racist and insensitive imagery,’ according to the organization which preserves and protects the author’s legacy. […]
