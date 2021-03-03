AstraZeneca-Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine not recommended for seniors, Canadian committee says

Recommendation goes against Health Canada’s broader authorization of product for adults

1 March 2021

CBC — The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) has recommended against using the AstraZenec-Oxford vaccine in people aged 65 and older, although Health Canada has authorized it to be used in adults of all ages.

The committee, which makes recommendations to governments on the use of newly approved vaccines for humans, said in documents posted Monday it does not recommend the vaccine for those 65 and older “due to limited information on [its] efficacy” in that age group.

NACI said its recommendations are based on independent advice and reflect the best current available scientific knowledge.

Health Canada authorized the vaccine on Friday as the third option to protect against COVID-19 along with those from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna.

One infectious disease specialist says he was taken aback by the different takes of Health Canada and NACI.

The vaccine has had positive results preventing hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, says Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, a specialist at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, Ont. […]