‘The Wisdom Circle’ with Giuseppe, Scorpio and Russ

Russ returns for an hour long conversation with the Brain Trust Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio.

This show covered different ground than Russ’ two other podcast appearances this week. We discussed Covid-1984, and Russ typically defers to the Brain Trust on this topic. Russ mentioned that Giuseppe’s series of articles on the scamdemic had a large readership on Winter Watch.

The post Russ wrote on The New York Slimes’ reality czar scheme was given additional color. They chalkboard how the New Underworld Order’s neuro-linguistic programming is presented to the pajama people.

See: ‘I am the Biden Administration’s Reality Czar, and I’m Here to Help’

Russ overlaid a conversation on Pitesti as a tell on what the New Stasi’s reprogramming and reeducation threats might entail.

Harbinger of Things to Come? The Romanian Communists’ “Reeducation” Prison at Pitești

They finished with more color on r/WallStreetBets, Gamestop and mania in the “markets.”

See: r/WallstreetBets on GameStop: Beavis and Butthead Are About to Learn a Life Lesson

What’s in Store for the ‘Markets’

Empty suit Charles Prince, the CEO of Citicorp in 2008, just before his bank blew up: “When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance.”