REVEALED: Every single US state is being advised to consider ethnic minorities as critical groups for vaccination with HALF prioritizing black and Hispanic residents over white

Half of US states mentioned racial equity in their plans for vaccine rollout

Of these, 12 states specifically mention efforts to ‘reach diverse populations’

California, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Indiana are among those who have listed equity as a ‘key principle for vaccine distribution’

New Jersey, California and Kansas will focus on improving access to the vaccine by targeting transportation issues

New Mexico will focus on Native American communities

Many states will be focusing on their communication to black communities who have shown in increased hestitance to take a vaccine

In the US, black and Hispanic people are almost three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than whites

By Frances Mulraney | 19 December 2020

DAILY MAIL — Every US state has been advised to consider ethnic minorities as a critical and vulnerable group in their vaccine distribution plans, according to Centers for Disease Control guidance.

As a result, half of the nation’s states have outlined plans that now prioritize black, Hispanic and indigenous residents over white people in some way, as the vaccine rollout begins.

According to our analysis, 25 states have committed to a focus on racial and ethnic communities as they decided which groups should be prioritized in receiving a coronavirus vaccine dose.

These include New Mexico, where collaboration with Native Americans is being prioritized; California, which has committed to ensuring black and Hispanic people have greater access to the vaccine; and Oregon, where health officials have said that ethnic minorities with have ‘equitable access’ to the shot.

Some states have made even more specific plans to prioritize communities of color, with 12 states specifically mentioning efforts to partner with healthcare providers in areas with a large minority population to reach ‘diverse populations’, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. […]