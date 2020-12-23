Newsom, Kemp both committed treason by colluding with communist China in Covid-19 face mask money laundering scheme

By Ethan Huff | 9 December 2020

NATURAL NEWS — Under the guise of fighting a “pandemic,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) pretended to purchase face masks and other Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) supplies from communist China in a massive money laundering and bribery scheme, the full details of which are still unfolding.

Newsom and Kemp both wired large sums of taxpayer dollars to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in exchange for face masks and other “personal protective equipment” (PPE) that either never came or arrived in much smaller, cheaper amounts than what was ordered. The rest of the cash was funneled back from the CCP into the personal bank accounts of Newsom and Kemp, as well as those of their friends and business partners.

This is treason, by the way, and there are likely many other politicians from other states who also participated. At this point, however, we know for sure that Newsom and Kemp were complicit in the scheme. […]